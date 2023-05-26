WHS Plastics acquires XANDOR Plastics

WHS Plastics has acquired all the shares in XANDOR Plastics UK. The companies are to merge creating one of the leading injection moulding and painting businesses in the UK.

× Expand WHS Plastics acquires XANDOR

The new group has been formed from WHS Plastics, -owned toolmaking and injection moulding business and XANDOR Plastics UK, a, multi-site, Tier 1 supplier with specific expertise in component design and development. XANDOR Plastics is well known for its strong relationship with Jaguar Land Rover and its capabilities in multi shot moulding and automation. The company’s say that the new combined business will optimise the strongest elements of both companies with a solid financial base and a powerful, market leading position.

Privately owned and trading under the WHS Plastics name, the new business employs some 1750 people, has 6 manufacturing locations across the UK, along with a factory in Egypt. A combined installed base of more than 250 injection moulding presses of up to 2700T clamp force and design, engineering, painting and assembly capabilities makes the business one of the largest independently owned injection moulding company in the UK, according to estimates.

Additionally, complimentary processes including extrusion and metal pressings and fasteners complete the portfolio. In addition to a range of, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Nissan, Aston Martin, Plastic Omnium and Lear, it also has many other blue-chip customers including, Marks and Spencer, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, Perkins, JCB, Bulten and Diversey.

WHS Plastics is headed by CEO, Paul Nicholson, who commented: “Our combined business has the size and presence to maximise the opportunities available in a volatile marketplace, benefiting both customers and employees. I am looking forward to creating a successful, agile business, trusted by its customers, which continues to develop its people and acts in a responsible manner. I am looking forward to visiting all our sites in the coming days and meeting as many people as possible”.

Matt Dore, previously COO of XANDOR Plastics continues as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in the combined business with responsibility for Finance, Purchasing, HR & Compliance and IT.