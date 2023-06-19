Winners of Medilink UK Healthcare Business and Med-Tech Innovation Awards announced

The winners of the 2023 Medilink UK Healthcare Business and Med-Tech Innovation Awards have been announced.

× Expand MedTech award winners 2023

Over 200 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the winners of the awards. The sold-out, three-course dinner was held at the National Conference Centre Birmingham, complete with celebrity host JJ Chalmers.

Medilink UK Categories:

Advances in Digital Healthcare Award - Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Winner: XR Therapeutics

XR Therapeutics is a start-up company, spun out of Newcastle University, which has been based on over 9 years of clinical and academic research. Their innovative service combines traditional CBT with gradual exposure therapy to treat phobias and situation-specific anxiety. By combining state of the art VR technology with clinical expertise, XR Therapeutics can support people to live a life without limits.

Highly Commended: Evergreen Life (Penguin)

Delivering Innovation in Health and Care Award - Sponsored by Quad

Winner: Definition Health

Definition Health provides industry-leading solutions to the adoption of digital healthcare with its innovative web-based apps designed to re-focus care back on the patient and optimise hospital workflows. Their secure two-way information exchange system offers patients personalised support and education at every stage of the journey, resulting in better patient outcomes, cost savings, increased efficiency and ultimately reducing surgery waiting lists.

Highly Commended: Llusern Scientific

Export Achievement Award - Sponsored by GetMet

Winner: SEDA Pharmaceutical

Seda maximises value through integrated Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Pharmacology expertise, enabling the rapid and efficient development of optimal medicinal products. Seda provides the experience and expertise found in the development functions of major pharmaceutical companies but with the speed and flexibility required by fast moving biotechs and are also winner of the Department of International Trade’s UK Life Sciences Innovators Showcase.

Highly Commended: Paxman

Innovation Award - Sponsored by Neucin Design

Winner: Synopsis

Synopsis enables hospitals to manage the entire pre-operative assessment digitally, removing the paper trail, increasing data security, and delivering significant organisational benefits. Their platform supports hospitals to increase patient throughput and theatre utilisation whilst reducing cancellation rates and risk. The Synopsis platform has been used to complete over 300,000 digital pre-operative assessments, contributing to an average saving of £1.4m per NHS Trust, per annum.

Highly Commended: MolEndoTech Ltd

Outstanding Achievement Award - Sponsored by MedTalk Podcast

Winner: Creo Medical

Creo Medical is an advanced energy, electrosurgical med-tech company that develops and commercialises technologies and medical devices that enable minimally invasive procedures. Their CROMA platform, powered by Kamaptive, their multi-patented, full-spectrum adaptive advanced energy source, provides clinicians with increased flexibility, precision and controlled surgical solutions.

This technology, combined with the Group’s range of unique electrosurgical devices, is facilitating a paradigm shift from surgery to minimally invasive endoscopic treatment.

Highly Commended: EthOss Regeneration Ltd

Partnership between Academia and Business - Sponsored by PBC-UK

Winner: Neuronostics and Peninsula Medical School, University of Plymouth

Supported by an Innovate UK award and two subsequent NIHR grants, Neuronostics have partnered with the University of Plymouth on the development of patented digital biomarker, BioEP. BioEP is a cloud-based platform with applications in the diagnosis, prognosis and management of epilepsy, indicating the risk of future seizures from routinely acquired clinical imaging data such as EEG.

Highly Commended: NuVision Biotherapies and College of Health and Life Sciences, Optometry & Vision Science Research Group (OVSRG), Aston University

Start Up Award - Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation News

Winner: MetalloBio

MetalloBio is a University of Sheffield spin-out company developing a novel antimicrobial platform technology to both treat and prevent pathogenic bacterial infections. The platform is being developed as a systemic antimicrobial and a coating for medical devices. The compounds that underpin the platform are entirely novel, active on resistant pathogens and, when incorporated into polymeric materials, the coatings are fifteen times more active than any coating available on the market.

Highly Commended: Copner Biotech Ltd

Med-Tech Innovation Categories:

The 3D Printing Award - Sponsored by The TCT Group

Winner: Boston Micro Fabrication, in partnership with IMcoMET

IMcoMET has developed a technology based on microfluidics and microneedles which allows the microenvironment of the tumour and all its components to be physically removed, in order to then be replaced with healthy tissue.

Highly Commended: Bond3D

Connected Health Award - Sponsored by Intertek

Winner: CIONIC

Bionic clothing which combines sensing, analysis, and augmentation into a wearable garment. It was created to improve mobility for people with foot drop and leg muscle weakness brought on by multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

Highly Commended: Boston Scientific

Design Award - Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation News

Winner: ASPIVIX

Carevix is a cervical stabiliser device that uses a delicate suction technology to secure the cervix, with the patient’s comfort always in mind and without compromising on performance. Carevix offers the same manoeuvrability as the traditional tenaculum but without the need to perforate the tissue.

Highly Commended: Pd-m International

Materials Innovation Award - Sponsored by MPN News

Winner: FLEXcon

FLEXcon’s OMNI-WAVE is a disruptive technology that will result in cost savings for medical electrode and wearable device manufacturers while providing a better experience for patients. OMNI-WAVE utilises a skin-friendly, conductive adhesive which eliminates hydrogel-related skin reactions for patients who are sensitive to hydrogel.

Highly Commended: OGM Medical

Sustainability Award - Sponsored by Kirsktall Precision Engineering

Winner: SageTech Medical + Hymid Multi-Shot Ltd, SID-Solutions sustainable anaesthesia

SageTech Medical have developed SID-Solutions; a circular economy solution for capturing, recovering and recycling environmentally harmful waste volatile anaesthetic gases.

Highly Commended: Airway Medical