Wittmann Battenfeld's EcoPower range set to star at Fakuma 2023

WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present its injection moulding technology with 'minimal energy consumption' at Fakuma, in Hall B1, booth No. 1204. One main focus of this presentation will lie on the new EcoPower B8X, which according to the company stands out particularly by its latest improvements in both energy efficiency and precision.

With the development of the PowerSeries, WITTMANN BATTENFELD has created a machine series characterized primarily by high performance and repeatability combined with low energy consumption. This applies in particular to the all-electric machines from the EcoPower and MicroPower series, as well as the servo-hydraulic SmartPower models. Thanks to continuous optimization of these machines’ performance capacity and cost efficiency, WITTMANN BATTENFELD now offers a range of machine models which play a pioneering role on the market in terms of energy efficiency.

To demonstrate to visitors the economic and technical advantages of the energy efficiency offered by the machines and appliances from WITTMANN BATTENFELD, an energy efficiency path comprising a total of 8 stations will be created at the company’s booth. The machines exhibited along the energy efficiency path range from an EcoPower B8X, a MacroPower and a SmartPrimus machine all the way to the conceptual machine model EcoPower DC, which draws its power supply solely from a battery as DC voltage source.

A trade fair highlight: even greater energy efficiency with the new EcoPower B8X

At the Fakuma 2023, WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present for the first time its new EcoPower B8X, which offers several advantages in addition to a further reduction of its energy consumption compared to its predecessor version. Particularly noteworthy is the improvement of the injection unit, the toggle lever and the machine’s dynamism.

For instance, the new injection unit is pivotable and oil-lubricated instead of grease-lubricated, whereby the mechanical resistance is reduced, thus leading to an improvement in the machine’s dynamism. In combination with a range of additional injection unit sizes, this has a positive effect on the energy balance. The design of the toggle lever itself has been optimized in terms of dynamism and service life. The faster injection units in combination with the highly dynamic toggle lever enable extremely short cycle times.

The B8X control system comes with several system components developed in-house. These enable a higher internal clock frequency, consequently shorter response times to sensor signals and thus a higher reproducibility of parts, with comfortable operation and familiar visualization remaining unchanged.

The new EcoPower B8X will be available to the European market in clamping force sizes from 550 to 1800 kN from the Fakuma 2023 onwards.The functionality of the new EcoPower B8X will be demonstrated on an EcoPower 110/350 B8X in combination with the new WITTMANN sprue picker model WX90, designed as an Insider cell with an integrated parts chute and an S-Max screenless granulator, plus a WFC120 flow controller. With this production cell, a bracket for a climbing net will be produced using an 8-cavity mold supplied by Lechner, Austria. The sprue will be removed and transported directly into the granulator integrated in the machine, by the WX90, which is also integrated in the B8X control system. There it is ground and subsequently returned to the process.

A world premiere: EcoPower DC – direct current as energy source in injection molding technology

Solar cells on corporate roofs offer companies the possibility to generate their own electricity and thus not only to save costs but simultaneously protect the environment. WITTMANN BATTENFELD has investigated the question of how the direct current generated by solar cells can be used effectively for running injection molding equipment directly without first passing through inverters. The conceptual study about this subject was presented for the first time at the K 2022. Meanwhile, WITTMANN BATTENFELD has taken further development steps to advance this type of technology, since the use of direct current to operate an injection molding machine has a number of advantages. Firstly, the energy costs can be kept low by the direct use of solar power, and secondly, direct current can easily be stored in conventional batteries as an ideal solution to cover expensive current peaks and to increase supply security. Moreover, the use of direct current technology leads to increased energy efficiency, which contributes to reducing CO 2 emissions and to preserving resources.

At the Fakuma, this technology will be demonstrated on an EcoPower 180/750+ B8X. With a single-cavity mold from the Austrian company Kunststofftechnik Grabher GmbH, a drainage body will be manufactured from polypropylene. The part will be removed by a modified WX142 robot in DC version from WITTMANN, which draws its power supply directly from the interim DC voltage circuit of the EcoPower and also returns any surplus energy to the interim circuit whenever the axes are delayed. To enable a live presentation of the DC technology to the visitors, the machine remains disconnected from the mains network of the exhibition hall during the fair and is powered independently via a solar power storage battery consisting of ultra-modern, ecological salt battery technology supplied by Innovenergy.The battery has a total capacity of over 45 kWh, which is more than sufficient for continuous machine operation throughout an entire 8-hour trade fair day.