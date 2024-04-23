Advancing Vacuum Loader Technology: Jenco's Diamond Range Shines

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Jenco unveiled its groundbreaking Diamond range of vacuum loaders at last year's Interplas event, marking a significant leap in material handling technology. Designed with a focus on Industry 4.0, the new range boasts advancements that enhance flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability across various industries, from plastics processing to food and water treatment.

Technical Insights

The Diamond range is built on Jenco's legacy of excellence and innovation. Each model in the range is tailored to specific material handling needs, ensuring versatility whether the application requires handling delicate substances or operating at high throughput levels—ranging from 100kg/hr to 2000kg/hr.

"The scalability and modularity of our new Diamond range are what set it apart," explained James Bailey, Technical Sales Director at Jenco. "We're introducing features like a full-color touch screen HMI, PLC control, and automatic filter cleaning, which are designed to streamline operations and reduce the need for manual intervention."

Model Specifications

The range includes several models:

JA Models: Utilize a compressed air vacuum generator for light to medium product transfer.

Utilize a compressed air vacuum generator for light to medium product transfer. JM Models: Feature a single-phase, air-cooled vacuum motor suited for similar conditions.

Feature a single-phase, air-cooled vacuum motor suited for similar conditions. JB Models: Incorporate a brushless, maintenance-free motor, enhancing durability and performance.

Incorporate a brushless, maintenance-free motor, enhancing durability and performance. JP and JS Models: Are designed for higher transfer rates or multiple loader systems, using external pumps specific to the size and scope of the application.

Engineering and Innovations

Jenco's commitment to innovation is evident in the integration of a new brushless motor technology across the Diamond range. "We believe we are one of the only manufacturers to offer a brushless motor within the vacuum loader itself, which minimizes material dust and contamination while reducing wear," Bailey noted.

Carl Wardle, Engineering Director, highlighted the autonomy and intellectual property underlying the new range: "These are our drawings, our ownership. We can model and adapt as needed, taking our products forward independently."

Control and Monitoring Enhancements

A standout feature is the new Siemens control system, which includes a touchscreen allowing rapid adjustments. Lee Newman, Engineering & Installations Manager, described the user-friendly interface: "Operators can easily modify settings like vane time, line clearing, and filtration cleaning. The system's color LED indicators provide immediate feedback on the machine status, improving responsiveness to any operational issues."

Future-Oriented Design

Jenco's forward-thinking approach extends to its production techniques, including the use of 3D-printed components in its new Venturi system for air-driven loaders. "This adoption of advanced materials and techniques exemplifies our push towards engineering our products right here in the UK," added Wardle.

As Jenco looks to the future, the Diamond range represents a pivotal step in their ongoing journey of engineering excellence and innovation in the vacuum loader market.