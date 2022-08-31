At this year’s Powtech (27- 29 September 2022, Nuremberg, Germany) in Hall 4, Booth 4-306, Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will present versatile bulk material handling and feeding solutions.

Coperion to launch new feeder line at Powtech ProRate PLUS feeders

Coperion K-Tron will be introducing a representative of the new ProRate PLUS feeder line at the show. This new gravimetric feeder line is a high-performing, efficient solution for feeding pellets and other free-flowing bulk materials in plastics applications.

The ProRate PLUS single screw feeders can be installed as individual units or in groupings of up to six feeders around a single process intake, depending upon the recipe. Its unique design enables very compact, space-saving configuration so that up to six feeders can be grouped together within a radius of 1.5 metres around one extruder intake. Three feeder models – the PLUS-S, PLUS-M and PLUS L — cover a broad spectrum of feeder performance. Depending upon the material, the ProRate PLUS feeder can achieve rates of 3.3 to up to 4800 dm3/h. This line of feeders distinguishes itself with simple assembly and easy access for cleaning and servicing purposes.

Coperion is presenting the proven WZK two-way diverter valve that has impressed users for over 60 years with its reliability, serviceability, and versatility for use in a wide variety of applications. Thousands of these valves have been used over decades and still to this day, impresses users with its compact and serviceable construction that is suited for a wide variety of applications.

To ensure straightforward operation, the diverter valve offers quick access to its internal parts, an advantage not only for maintenance tasks, but also for making cleaning easy.