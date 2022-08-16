Endress+Hauser has joined forces with Electroserv for a calibration collaboration

A joint venture to meet the needs of process industry customers in the south of the UK has been launched in Hampshire.

The calibration laboratory is located in Bramley, near Basingstoke, Hampshire

Switzerland-based measurement and automation technology developer Endress+Hauser has collaborated with one of its authorised service providers, Macclesfield-based Electroserv, to create a new service hub that comprises a wet flow calibration rig and electrical, temperature and pressure calibration facilities, as well as meeting and office space.

Chris Gibson, Associate Director – Services for Endress+Hauser, said: “The new site will improve our responsiveness by bringing our expertise closer to customers. Instruments will spend less time in transit so we can get them back into our customers’ processes as quickly as possible.”

Electroserv has had a close working relationship with Endress+Hauser for nearly a decade, supporting the company’s team of field service engineers with on-site calibration and verification. Gibson added: “The relationship with Electroserv allows us to be more agile while providing a seamless service for our customers.”

Electroserv’s Managing Director Simon Fisher added: “This venture with Endress+Hauser will make it even more convenient for customers to work with us and benefit from the excellent service that our business prides itself on.”

The new facility is Endress+Hauser’s second dedicated calibration centre in the UK. Customers can send their instruments to the nearest calibration facility or choose to have their instruments calibrated on site.

Electroserv is a stockist and distributor for high-quality process control systems and temperature measurement components. With facilities now in both the North and South of England, the company aims to improve the efficiency of its calibration service.