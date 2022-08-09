GÜNTHER Hot Runner Technology has got K 2022 under control

GÜNTHER Hot Runner Technology will be presenting its new, precise, high-performance control technology, the bluemaster controller series, at K 2022 (Hall 1, Booth C44).

The new temperature control units in the blueMaster series are being launched on the market in their blueMaster compact and blueMaster pro versions first.

The blueMaster compact 3 (three control circuits) and blueMaster compact 6 (six control circuits) are designed as control units for smaller applications or for use in servicing. Both units feature adaptive control optimisation that adjusts its control behaviour to the connected load without user intervention. Consequently, PID parameters no longer require adjustment and control remains stable, even under tiny loads. Four operating modes are available per zone – adjust, control, master mode and monitor.

Intuitive operation of control units from any location using an app can increase resource efficiency in industry. GÜNTHER has developed an app to operate in complex situations that is simple to use, even for users without training in injection moulding. A user-oriented intro with comprehensive explanations, assistance functions and a temperature indicator simplifies interpretation, according to Christoph Münch, Project Manager for Control Technology at GÜNTHER: "We already have modern interfaces in our pockets or under our arms. We are able to use smartphones or tablets with ease. So why not simply use your phone to operate the controller? All measurement data can also be uploaded to a cloud swiftly and securely and then used for documentation or a more detailed evaluation."

GÜNTHER will be showcasing four new blueMaster pro variants for reliable control of complex hot runner systems at K 2022.

Münch added: "With the new premium controllers in the blueMaster pro series, we are opening up new possibilities for users as we move towards Industry 4.0, and we go far beyond conventional smart control service."