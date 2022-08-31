K 2022: OCS presents intelligent product solutions for inspection, analysis and classification of gels and contaminations

OCS is inviting visitors to its K Show booth (Hall 10, Booth A34) to learn more about the further development of the FSP600 Web Inspection System with MCE technology, as well as its innovative Pellet Scanner.

OCS K2022: OCS presents intelligent product solutions for inspection, analysis and classification of gels and contaminations

From the PS25C Pellet Scanner (laboratory or online application) for the inspection, measurement evaluation and classification of granulates, recyclates and powders, to the Wide Web Inspection System for film plants, can detect irregularities in real time. This is made possible by special camera and lighting technology and the use of high-performance hardware and software components.

The OCS systems detect and classify defects of any type where quality control is essential. Alternative raw materials are increasingly sought. A sustainable solution, according to OCS, is therefore the use of biopolymers and recycled materials, and it is becoming more and more inportant It to find concrete solutions. OCS has thus developed standard testing procedures to ensure that high and consistent quality continues to be delivered. The OCS test systems can be used for incoming goods inspection or in the laboratory for further analysis.

With the MCE (Multi Channel Evaluation) technology, detection can be combined in reflected or transmitted light mode, as well as in dark and bright field applications, using only one camera. This enables the simultaneous detection of defects on up to six channels. For example, one channel for the reflection of surface defects, three additional channels for transmission (red, green and blue) for better defect detection and classification.

The OCS software can be integrated into systems such as Ruby (Windmöller & Hölscher), for example, and thus creates further added value for the operator.

Described by an OCS press release as an ‘intelligent solution for saving time and reducing costs’, the machine operator is informed about process deviations in good time and can counteract quality variations.

Both in the raw material manufacturing industry and in the plastics processing industry, seamless traceability helps in advancing knowledge. For example, and in the case of film manufacturers, film rolls can be locked by the system without the operator having to interact. This is made possible by OCS analysis software, which uses the material, raw material and process parameters from the PDA system in relation to the respective quality/film grade, thus providing long-term statistical process control. This reduces reject quantities to a significant degree.