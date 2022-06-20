Pakway Limited installs second Web Inspection System

Based in Houghton Le Spring, Tyne and Wear, Pakway Limited are an innovative quality driven company who since 2016 have supplied thermoforming customers with high quality RPET sheet and RPET related products. Having already gained BRC grade and AA Accreditation some years ago, under the leadership of Jeff Brunskill and his team, in recent years they have invested considerably in the latest technology to ensure they are seen as the premier supplier of rPET products (sheet + colour sorted flake).

Jeff Brunskill

Having many years of experience in the industry, Brunskill understands the importance of ensuring continuous improvements as he believes there should be no compromise on the quality of goods leaving their factory. Therefore, it was decided to look at the possibilities of introducing web inspection.

Web Inspection Systems have always had a ‘price point entry’ restriction to the sheet extrusion companies, with several of the offerings exceeding the £100,000 mark. However, after a thorough investigation by Pakway, it was decided to invest in an initial system, manufactured by Nano-Trend Technology Co Ltd, and supplied and supported in the UK by Aspire Machinery Ltd.

Nano-Trend were already a supplier to Pakway with their Nano-Trend Gauge systems. Feed-back from Pakway was very positive on Nano-Trend, quoting great reliability and excellent back up service.

With six months of data from the first Nano-Trend system, it became evident that they should be rolled out to the other extruders.

The cost-effective solution is based on the principle of Image Acquiring, Image Processing and Image analysing, The Image Acquiring is undertaken by a line camera that captures pixels line by line, Image Processing is undertaken using an industrial PC with Vision inspection software developed by Nano -Trend and image Analysing – monitor and control unit.

Brunskill said: "All at Pakway strive to ensure no defects are manufactured in the first place but with this system it provides 100 per cent quality assurance, and enables us to continue supplying the best rPET sheet in the industry."