The future in quality testing is the focus of SCITEQ’s trade show appearance at K2022. SIGMA, the new generation of intuitive browser-based software developed by SCITEQ, is prepared for the future and supports Industry 4.0, IoT and OPC UA (Open Platform Communication for Industry 4.0 and the IoT).

× Expand SCITEQ SCITEQ bringing the ‘future in quality testing’ to K 2022

The user interface is ‘extremely user-friendly’, according to a press release, and is accessed from any browser-based device, including tablets and smartphones, ensuring fast and wireless initiation, control and monitoring of ongoing tests.

The SIGMA software was launched at K 2019 and has been well received by producers and test institutes in the plastic pipe industry. Since 2019, SCITEQ has continued the development of SIGMA software to further extend the range of SIGMA test systems.

Visitors to K2022 can witness a demonstration of next-generation SIGMA pressure testing. B.Sc.Eng. Dennis Damborg, Managing Director at SCITEQ Denmark, said: ‘Since 2019, SCITEQ has further developed the SIGMA software to ensure the best user experience. The software must offer the functions that are important to the individual customer so that he can easily and quickly initiate tests according to the relevant test standard. The structure of the software must therefore be flexible and configurable, but we must still keep it simple and intuitive, with as few clicks as possible.”

According to SCITEQ, there is a growing demand for test systems supporting seamless communication to servers and production technology, focusing on data sharing and integration in relation to optimising production and R&D. IoT, OPC UA and Industry 4.0 are no longer future plans, but are increasingly being implemented globally.

The Danish company have spent the last three years adapting and optimising their SIGMA software functionalities in co-operation with their customers.

Damborg added: “We will continue to further develop and incorporate new features based on their feedback and requirements.”