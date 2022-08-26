Wickert has defined Industry 4.0 connection of press systems via OPC UA interface and plastics processing in the cleanroom as its two main areas of focus for K 2022.

Wickert Wickert aiming for a data-driven K show

On display will be real-time data from the production of moulded rubber parts. A press will be used to illustrate the special features of cleanroom technology.

Wickert Maschinenbau will inform visitors to its booth (Hall 14, Booth 14A41) about its range of services relating to the planning and development of press systems used to process elastomers, composites, powders/plastics, and for the production of friction linings. Services range from concept and feasibility studies to complete planning and general contracting for turnkey solutions for complete production lines.

The company will also demonstrate how data on temperature, press pressure, and vacuum from several elastomer presses is transmitted live via an OPC UA interface. The data originates from the ongoing production of a German customer.

In the future, the machine manufacturer will offer the cross-platform data exchange over the standardised interface as an option for all press systems in compliance with the current VDMA standards "OPC UA for Machinery". The solution incorporates the entire installation up to the data transfer point.

Information can be easily integrated into production control systems, enabling central monitoring and control of production in real-time.

Older machines can be retrofitted, whereby the expenditure depends on the age of the machine control system. Wickert has retrofitted 60 presses of different generations with a standardised data exchange over the course of the past three months via OPC UA for a customer. This involved bringing all the systems up to a standard technological level, linking them in the customer's network, and connecting them to the central MES.

At its booth, Wickert will be exhibiting a system to demonstrate the design, equipment, and special features of the technology. In particular, the machines, all of which are customised, are used in manufacturing medical products, in the production of computer chips, and in research.

To prevent particle emissions to the greatest possible extent, the inside of the presses is designed entirely of stainless steel or aluminium. The work area is encased in a self-supporting enclosure, also made of stainless steel.

Pneumatically driven safety doors direct clean air through the press, minimising particle counts. Furthermnore, all machine components requiring auxiliary fluids and lubricants are encapsulated, avoiding contamination.

Partial or complete automation of production processes can be implemented to reduce the risk of human contamination. For example, this would include integrating collaborative robotics and handling solutions.