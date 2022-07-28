The focus of Bekum’s trade fair presentation is the market launch of the new machine series for packaging and industrial containers. Technical innovations and the presentation of its new Digital Service await visitors to K 2022.

× Expand Bekum Bekum to showcase new machinery solutions at K 2022 Bekum 8-series

At K 2019, Bekum presented its Concept 808 range. With the newly developed machines of the 8-series, Bekum aims to set the benchmark for future extrusion blow moulding machines.The new 8-series features include the multiple award-winning machine design, energy-efficient HiPEx 36D extruders, spiral mandrel die heads for uniform melt homogeneity, Bekum’s modern Industry 4.0 capable BC 8.0 machine control system and its patented C-frame for outstanding clamping force dis- tribution.

Depending on the size, the EBLOW machines of the 8-series are available as single- and double-station versions.

The sizes EBLOW 208D, 308D and 408D form an independent, modular construction kit as components of the 8-series platform. The robust design has been optimised for a small footprint and is characterised by flexibility and efficiency. The new small blow moulding machines, in the 8-series are designed for small packages and have clamping forces of 60 - 120 kN.

The modular, flexibly configurable extrusion blow moulding machines of the 8-series include machine sizes 508, 608, 708, 808, 1008 and 1208, all of which are available as double-station machines. The series offers clamping forces from 200 to 500 kN and has been designed for maximum productivity and ease of use. With the e-Twin toggle, Bekum presents a new, unique clamping drive system for short clamping force build-up times, which, in conjunction with the patented C-frame, guarantees platen parallelism.

Visitors will witness the award-winning design of the 8-series platform to the industrial line. The concept of the new industrial line is universally scalable, modular and includes the machine sizes BA 50, 100, 200 and 300 with clamping forces from 500 to 3,000 kN.The heart of this series is the new clamping unit (patent pending) with two diagonal tie bars. The clamping force can be individually set on the display of the new Bekum Control 8.0, as can the size of the variable mould thickness. The mould itself can be quickly and easily removed from the side via quick-change plates.

The industrial blow moulding machines of the BA series from Bekum are supplied with a speed-controlled hydraulic unit, which significantly reduces energy consumption and lowers the sound pressure level on the machine to 71 dB(A).

With the introduction of Digital Service and Support, Bekum has provided added value through the use of the modern BC 8.0 control system, expanded sensor technology and a secure internet connection, opening new possibilities for measuring, analysing and optimisation of the machine and its production parameters.

Freely configurable dashboards help determine KPIs to set up individual process monitoring and identify fluctuations in raw materials or process parameters.

Bekum’s 2022 exhibition machine will be processing a 50 per cent PCR HDPE from SABIC, producing consumer packaging that can be used for detergents, cleaning agents, shampoos and cosmetics.