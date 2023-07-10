Cimatron releases new software- aims to simplify tasks

Cimatron, a CAD/CAM software supplier for the mold & die industry has released version 2024 with what it claims is stronger core capabilities across all areas of the product, while incorporating new technology through collaboration with Sandvik Coromant. Cimatron 2024 aims to simplify and automate many tasks for tool designers for higher productivity, and more options for digital connection.

× Expand Cimatron

Efficiency remains a key focus, with a number of advanced user workflow updates including multi-view spacing, batch-processing for drawing updates, tangent control for blending faces, and an easy option for capping internal islands. CAD users will enjoy many new features for 2D drafting as well, such as importing PDFs as real geometry and text, new minimum distance dimensioning, enhanced symbols, and improved geometric datum and tolerancing (GD&T). Cimatron 2024 also introduces a clean new GUI for controlling drafting standards, improved draft analysis visualization, and automated chain selection of chamfer faces.

The company claims that Mould makers gain powerful CAD enhancements for rib construction with added functionality for working on multiple curves in a single operation and automatically extending rib geometry to part side walls. In addition, Cimatron 2024 can now create partial ribs in complex scenarios where a complete rib cannot be produced. Within mold design, the construction of 3D runners has been improved, providing better design control based upon constant volume, vertical orientation or section orientation.

Electrode design is a critical aspect of the mould production process. The company says that ‘Version 2024’ includes automation for the Burn Body operation to optimize the electrode body shape, control of electrode extensions, and non-cutting rules for manual construction.

Designers can now easily build 3D drawbead geometry to control material flow during the drawing operation in order to achieve the optimal forming of a part without cracks and wrinkles. The new routine will generate the drawbead based upon section type and automatically blend the result into the binder faces.

Cimatron 2024 represents another significant release to support CAM operations from basic 2D up to complex 5-axis. The Enhanced Automatic Feed Control (AFC) routine has been completely redeveloped and optimizes stock removal for roughing operations by automatically controlling the feed rate, resulting in smoother motion, faster machining times, longer tool life and fewer changes on the machine spindle and axes. Live benchmark testing with Sandvik Coromant has reduced cutting time more than 10% on CNC machines.

A new option for pre-drilling during roughing operations prevents cutters from plunging into blind pockets. Cimatron will automatically define the optimum position and depth for pre-drilling as part of the roughing procedure.

Cimatron 2024 introduces a new 3-axis deburring procedure to create chamfers or fillet shapes along sharp edges. CAM users can generate constant width or constant depth chamfers, as well as constant width or constant radius fillets.

For 5-axis machining, the software now allows the automatic use of remaining stock from previous 3-axis operations during roughing. This enables the use of shorter cutters for greater stability. Furthermore, the 5-axis auto tilting feature has been significantly enhanced with calculation time improvements of up to 25 times in some cases. This significant boost in efficiency enhances productivity and reduces overall machining time.

In terms of CAM advancements, Cimatron 2024 introduces several notable features. The On Machine Inspection Probing module now supports multipoint selection and cylindrical-shaped probes, enabling more versatile and precise inspection processes. Toolpaths can now be split based on tool life or cutting length, providing greater control and optimization during machining operations. A new NC Template Manager has been implemented, simplifying the editing process for users. Additionally, the ability to display toolpath nodes offers valuable visualization capabilities, aiding CAM users in predicting the quality of finishing toolpaths, particularly when utilizing Fine Surface Quality options. Furthermore, the toolpath simulator calculation time has been significantly improved, resulting in an average productivity gain of over 30%.

Cimatron 2024 places a strong emphasis on digital connectivity, and this release unlocks the power of Sandvik Coromant by establishing direct integration with the CoroPlus Tool Library and TDM tool management system. By leveraging the CoroPlus Tool Library, users gain access to a vast collection of over 900,000 cutting tool items, with the system making intelligent tool recommendations based on material, operation, and tool type. This integration optimizes the machining process, delivering better results without the need for manual data entry.

Discussing the new release, Cimatron Vice President Antonio Parisse says, "We are delighted to launch Cimatron 2024. There is a good balance between product innovation and customer-driven enhancements. Leveraging Sandvik’s cutting knowledge and expertise is a prime benefit to our customers and enables them to deliver higher quality tools faster, easier and more efficiently than ever before."