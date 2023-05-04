Ettlinger looks to increase efficiency in melt filtration in new range of machines

Recyclates of the highest quality are a highly sought-after commodity in the plastics processing industry. In line with demand, stricter requirements are also being placed on the productivity of the recycling systems. The high-performance melt filters from the ERF series from Ettlinger, , claims it is a cost-effective solution for providing corresponding product quantities for the recyclable material cycle. The manufacturer's flagship is the ERF 1000.

× Expand Ettlinger

When processing easy-flowing materials, for example for injection moulding applications, its four rotating, perforated drums can filter up to ten tonnes of plastic melt per hour. The company claims that the system's benefits include continuous operation in a stable process at consistent pressure and long operating times without filter changes. The very low melt loss in the range of a just few percent as well as the possibility of changing each drum individually and without interrupting production also contribute to the high cost efficiency of the ERF 1000.

The company says that all three sizes are designed for energy efficiency and are suitable for filtering common thermoplastics, including soft PVC. The proportion of contaminates such as paper, aluminium, wood, elastomers (rubber or silicone) or high-melting polymer composites can be up to 16%. ERF melt filters can in principle be used in any extrusion line – either single or twin-screw and irrespective of the type of pelletising system or other downstream unit. Thanks to their compactness, it is claimed they are also very suitable for retrofitting existing extrusion lines. Typical applications range from recycling through to sheet and film extrusion and compounding. In film recycling in particular, the finest mesh size of 60 µm opens up possibilities for achieving benchmark qualities.