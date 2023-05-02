HASCO encourages UK customers to take advantage of new delivery service

As a manufacturer of standardised and modular, quality standard components as well as individually designed hot runner systems, HASCO says it enables its customers to find ‘innovative and economical’ solutions for mouldmaking.

× Expand HASCO

Since the foundation of the UK subsidiary more than 45 years ago, HASCO claims it has consistently focused on customer proximity through on-site presence with corresponding service, consulting and delivery options.

Fast, simple, reliable

It was recognised early on, that simple and reliable deliveries are the most effective way to help customers. As a full-service provider, HASCO claims it offers its customers the best delivery performance.

Delivered Duty Paid

According to the company, customers in the UK can take advantage of a special service package. Based on DDP Delivered Duty Paid conditions, they receive free delivery of their goods. For all orders, HASCO will take care of all formalities and bear all transport costs as well as import duties. Customers receive only one invoice including VAT.This company says this is a customer-friendly service package helps HASCO customers save costs and strengthen their competitiveness.

More than 100,000 products available at any time

All HASCO UK deliveries are made directly from the central warehouse in Lüdenscheid/Germany. This brings key advantages for HASCO UK customers: HASCO claims more than 100,000 HASCO products can be called off at short notice at any time via the global SAP network. This enables the fastest possible deliveries with maximum product availability.

Technical support

From the iCon Innovation Centre in Daventry, the experienced and highly dedicated UK team focuses on sales and technical support. Supported by an optimised logistics process, the company claims that the branch enables fast and competent implementation of customer requirements. The highest HASCO quality, a comprehensive product portfolio and a high-performance service including individual advice and support ‘go hand in hand.’

Chris Whitlam, Managing Director HASCO INTERNORM said: "Our customers benefit from the diversity of our innovative range of standard components, the simple and user-friendly use of the HASCO Portal with direct access to product availability and 24/7 ordering function, while receiving personal support from our local sales and technical team at the state-of-the-art iCon Innovation Centre in Daventry."