High-tech thermal analysers part of the solution for new composites

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation has launched a new product in the NEXTA series, the NEXTA DMA200, a dynamic mechanical analyser (DMA) for advanced materials development and product quality control.

As industries pursue high-performance composite materials with new functions, the demand for in-depth evaluations using thermal analysis grows. For example, sectors like automotive, aircraft and electronics increasingly require DMA analysis to understand properties like carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics and adhesive behaviours.

DMA technology is utilised to measure the viscoelastic properties of materials, with a primary focus on glass transition detection. Additionally, it can assess secondary transitions, material stiffness, curing level and damping properties. This versatile tool finds extensive applications in mechanical characterisation for applied research and R&D, including composites, plastics, rubber, and film materials.

As the most recent addition to Hitachi High-Tech's high-specification thermal analysis range, the DMA200 offers increased maximum force capability and built-in efficiency with straightforward troubleshooting, seamless data exchange and easy measuring head interchangeability. Real View enables valuable real-time furnace observations, ‘Guidance Mode’ aids DMA novices and electrical gas cooling as an alternative to liquid nitrogen for sub-zero measurements.

The upgraded 20N maximum force capability of the DMA200 is a twofold increase compared to our previous model. This allows customers to exert higher levels of stress on their samples, making it ideal for characterising materials that require significant force for deformation.

This expanded functionality is particularly beneficial for customers dealing with stiff samples, such as carbon fibre composites, enabling them to achieve precise and reliable material characterizations. From aerospace applications to cutting-edge automotive technologies, the DMA200's enhanced force capability enables deeper exploration of the mechanical behaviour of a wide range of materials.

“With the NEXTA DMA200's high-force capability, we empower researchers to explore new possibilities in advanced materials analysis, achieving precise characterizations of stiff materials and driving innovations across industries,” said Dawn Brooks, Managing Director at Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

The DMA200 features an upgraded Real View high-resolution camera at the core of the system. This enables improved observation of the sample during the measurement over a wide temperature range, capturing images in real time that can be related directly to the DMA signal. It proves to be an ideal option when using the DMA200 for research, teaching, troubleshooting, and measuring the size of the affected area.The Real View system incorporates colour analysis (RGB, CMYK, and L*a*b*) and allows for the creation of result videos. This helps to identify physical property changes and the added visual information to the DMA output simplifies interpretation, particularly when conducting failure analysis, foreign particle analysis and investigating abnormal results.

The DMA200 provides three cooling options: by air, liquid nitrogen, and electrical gas cooling. The advantage of the electrical gas cooling feature is its simplicity and ease, as it solely requires power to operate, eliminating the need for external resources like liquid nitrogen. This streamlined cooling process makes the DMA200 more user-friendly, ensuring effortless and efficient operation for materials analysis.

'Guidance Mode,' an intuitive software feature, is purposefully crafted to assist customers who lack prior DMA experience by providing systematic, step-by-step measurement and analysis instructions.

From method overviews to published results, this mode supports international standard methods and allows customisation for individual needs. It is simple to learn, easy to teach and adaptable to a multi-tasking workforce, making it an ideal choice for busy laboratories.

Additionally, the newly incorporated lighting system enhances measuring heads and sample interchangeability, providing efficiency and convenience during the analysis process.

Olivier Savard, Product Manager for thermal analysers at Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, stated, "Designed in response to the demanding environments our customers operate in, the DMA200 ­– with its advanced efficiency-focused features and capabilities – is set to make a meaningful impact in various industries. We are confident that this dynamic mechanical analyser will empower researchers and professionals to drive innovation and uncover valuable insights."