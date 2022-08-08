Injection moulder Advanced Plastics has a new SmartPower-based injection moulding machine from Wittmann.

The SmartPower 400-tonne locking force machine was supplied and installed together with Wittmann 4.0 capability, B8 Unilog control and fully integrated mould cooling.

Advanced Plastics Advanced Plastics makes a well-timed energy saving investment

Hull-based Advanced Plastics provides a range of technical injection moulding products for blue chip clients across a wide range of market sectors.

Now in its 30th year, the company has instigated a continuous reinvestment programme at its Sutton Fields site, which means that Advanced is able to meet new challenges in manufacturing. Lean manufacturing is the norm at the business with automation, kaizen and poka yoke methods all playing their part in efficient daily production.

Wittmann Battenfeld moulding technology accounts for over one third of the fleet of machines at Advanced’s disposal. Founder and managing director Rob Anderson said:

“Our new SmartPower 400 ticks the boxes in just about every respect; footprint, connectivity, large platen area, ease of use - and, of course, price.”

Anderson added: “Needless to say, the in-depth work that Wittmann has done in creating moulding machines with ultra-low energy consumption is now more important than ever: Energy cost is rising fast everywhere for all manufacturers and the Wittmann SmartPower will help us keep it to a minimum.”

Advanced Plastics already operates four Wittmann EcoPower machines. The new SmartPower works on the same energy-saving principles.

Advanced Plastics was also able to specify all its ancillary production needs from the same source. Wittmann mould temperature controllers, beside-the-press granulators and material drying systems are all in use at Advanced Plastics in order to keep manufacturing running smoothly.

Advanced Plastics’s reputation for tight tolerance technical plastics has led to a rapid expansion at the company over the past three years. Anderson said: “Our mission is to be the preferred supplier of technical plastics to world class customers who also share our values.

“The past two pandemic years have actually accelerated that process and those customer relationships to the point where we are now poised to make fresh investments in the months ahead. We are fortunate to have a partner supplier such as Wittmann who is able to help us stay ahead of the curve with innovative and cost-saving technology.”

“Our planned investment programme is allowing significant additional projects to be added through 2022. This will give us additional capacity across the moulding range from 45-1600t, making this available for further new business for existing and new customers.”