ALPLA strengthens injection moulding business with new ALPLAinject division

Key Highlights:

ALPLA Group is launching its ALPLAinjection division which will strategically concentrate all injection moulding expertise and capacity under this brand.

With this new division, the international ALPLA Group is setting the course for further growth.

It comprises a total of three core technologies – injection blow moulding and compression moulding in addition to injection moulding – as well as global toolmaking, development and sales.

× Expand ALPLA

The global ALPLA Group is setting the course for further growth in injection moulding by establishing the ALPLAinject division. By strategically concentrating all injection moulding expertise and capacity under this brand, the plastic packaging specialist is increasing efficiency, speeding up the market launch of new products and unlocking new market segments.

ALPLAinject stands for high-quality injection-moulded parts such as closures, caps, jars and multi-part packaging components such as pumps or deodorant sticks. With this new division, the international ALPLA Group is setting the course for further growth. The ALPLAinject brand brings together all human and technical resources in this area in one central organisational structure. It comprises a total of three core technologies – injection blow moulding and compression moulding in addition to injection moulding – as well as global toolmaking, development and sales.

Expand ALPLA Michael Feltes, ALPLAinject MD

Standardised processes, centralised product and technology development; and shorter distances will ensure greater flexibility and efficiency in the future. "With ALPLAinject, we are focusing on the specific requirements of the dynamic injection moulding market. We combine technological expertise and regional market knowledge, promote the global roll-out of innovative processes and enable our customers to bring new products to market faster," emphasised the new ALPLAinject managing director Michael Feltes, who had already been business development director in the injection moulding section of the Group since October 2022. The global headquarters of ALPLAinject are located at the ALPLA headquarters in Hard. There are also global teams in all nine regions of the ALPLA Group.

Injection moulding driving growth

ALPLAinject manufactures roughly 60 billion injection-moulded parts per year at 43 plants around the world. The division has more than 600 high-performance machines and systems. As a specialist in packaging solutions and recycling, ALPLA also relies on technological innovation. ALPLAinject scores highly with its decades of experience in lightweighting, alternative and recyclable materials; and energy-saving production facilities.

"The injection moulding sector offers enormous potential and is one of our strategic growth drivers. The competitive market environment requires maximum cost effectiveness and flexibility. As its own injection moulding division, ALPLAinject will continue to ensure our competitiveness in the future," said ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner with conviction. The new division reports directly to the CEO.