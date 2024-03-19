Anniversary appearance for BOY Machines Inc. at NPE Orlando

Key Highlights:

Boy Machines Inc. will be participating in the NPE Show in Orlando, Florida in May, showcasing a total of six injection moulding machines.

The company's appearance marks the 50th anniversary of BOY Machines.

The central themes of the NPE 2024 include digitisation, automation, and the growing interconnectedness of the plastics industry.

Boy Machines, Inc. (BMI), the sister company of the German machine manufacturer Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG, will be participating in the NPE Show in Orlando, Florida (May 6th -10th, 2024).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of BOY Machines, Inc., based in Exton, Pennsylvania. The company will be showcasing a total of six injection moulding machines at the exhibition.

The central themes of the NPE 2024 include digitisation, automation, and the growing interconnectedness of the plastics industry. BOY will be presenting a range of innovate technologies and exciting developments. New to BOY is the Procan ALPHA 6 control system. Featuring a 16:9 screen format, the control system is equipped with additional features, new visualisation, and symbolism. The current Procan ALPHA 4 will be gradually replaced by the Procan ALPHA 6 control system.

BOY’s E-series injection moulding machines are highly energy-efficient, actively contributing to environmental Conversation. They enable significant energy savings compared to machines utilising older technologies, thus reducing CO₂ Emissions.

Additionally, BOY will be showcasing its in-house development of a new cooling water distribution system, which will become standard on all injection moulding machines in the future. The set flow rate is digitally recorded and displayed on the machine’s screen. The pre-set target quantities and tolerances are visualised, monitored, and recorded in the process data. Optionally, this can also be implemented for the return temperature.

Another innovation in the electromechanical ejector, enabling motion independent of hydraulics. The electromechanical variant offers a synchronised motion operating mode. Two operating modes are possible; the movement can be coupled with BOY Handling LR5 gripper hand or synchronised inversely to the opening stroke of the mould when used without handling. This ensures that the moulded part experiences no horizontal acceleration during extraction from the mould.

BOY offers an application-technically unique hybrid for its injection moulding with the electromechanical injection unit (ESP). A benefit of the electromechanically driven unit is the possibility of simultaneous operation without the use of a double pump. The servo motor drive for injection and retraction of the screw operates independently of the machine hydraulics, which is particularly advantageous for short cycle times and high dosing quantities.

Furthermore, BOY will introduce a manufacturing cell developed and based on LR5. This demonstrates the versatility of the BOY LR5. In collaboration with a BOY 35E-VV overmoulding machine, an additional input terminal, the LR5 handling device, and another assembly automation, metal insert parts are overmoulded into T-shaped handles. They are removed from the mould by the LR5 and fed to an assembly automation. From there, the four bits individually selected by the visitor are inserted into the plastic handle. Subsequently, the assembled set is placed by the LR5 onto a conveyor belt, and the visitor receives a self-configured set of tools.

Solution with Modular System

Additionally, at the trade fair, an Operational Data Acquisition System (ODA) will be demonstrated. It will be connected to all exhibited BOY machines.

Operational Data Acquisition (ODA) with EUROMAP 77/87 is the interface between the injection moulding machine and the Manufacturing Execution System (MES). It covers three central functional areas, production planning and control, quality control, and operating cost controlling. The ODA system software from ProSeS BDE GmbH accesses the internal machine control BOY Procan ALPHA 6.

Machine settings, operating parameters, and production data such as injection quantities, temperatures, pressures, etc., can be captured and reused. This data can be queried via the machine’s network interface and used for the desired ODA functional fields.

PDA connection optionally available

A PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) is an electronic handled device, i.e. a connection to a tablet/mobile phone via the BOY APP. BOY has included the interface option in its sales program, namely in the form of an interface kit, consisting of:

RS232/RS485 (Temperature control units, dryers)

Network/Ethernet/WLAN (FTP, OPC-UA, EM77 for MES, EM82.1 for temperature) inclusive license fees for the OPC-UA interface EM77/83 and EM82.1

“With ProSeS, we have a strong partner by our side, with whom all the wishes of our users regarding operational data acquisition and quality control can be realised,” said Thomas Kühr, head of BOY Electrical Design.

“The ability to access a BOY injection moulding machine from anywhere, around the clock, during ongoing production, is particularly advantageous for employees in a two-or three-shift operation. However, this access is not limited to machine operators alone. Other departments such as production planning, purchasing, costing, etc. directly benefit from the data of the ODA system," Kühr added.

The exhibited machines provide a good overview of the entire BOY product range.

The new BOY XS E with efficient servo drive and patented control Procan ALPHA 6 shows the processing of liquid silicone bottle caps. In cooperation with partners Nexus Elastomer Systems Inc., KIPE Molds, and Shi-Etsu.

A BOY 35E-VV is shown with a sliding table in dry run and is intended for tool loading during process downtimes.

Another BOY 35E-VV shows an automation cell in connection with an insert moulding application, producing T-handles with different bits.

The BOY 60E hybrid with electromechanical drive units for injection, dosing, and ejection injects closure caps for reusable lids, which are produced in parallel on a BOY 125E.

The BOY 125E, the largest yet very compact injection moulding machine from BOY with an installation area of only 5.22 m₂, produces reusable lids in ongoing operation.

Helga Schiffer, shareholder (and chairman of the board at BMI), as well as Dr. Patrick Messer, head of application technology, will be present in Orlando on behalf of Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG, as well as Marko Koorneef, president, and his entire sales team from BMI.