In 1996, Arburg established its own subsidiary in Turkey. On 1 June 2022, following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the company was able to officially celebrate 25 years in business.

Arburg belatedly celebrates 25 years of Turkish subsidiary

The exclusive anniversary event was attended by around 180 guests, including representatives from the parent company Renate Keinath, Managing Partner, and Gerhard Böhm, Managing Director Sales and Service.

Keinath said: "I am delighted to celebrate with you in these very special surroundings the 25th anniversary of our Turkish subsidiary, and I am very impressed with the team's achievements over the past decades. A presence on the Bosphorus has always been particularly important for us because it builds a bridge between the countries of Europe and the Arab states."

Keinath then expressed her gratitude on behalf of the owner families and the entire Arburg organisation to Engin Malcan, Managing Director of Arburg Turkey, and presented him with the anniversary sculpture.

In 1967, Arburg sold the first Allrounder injection moulding machine to Turkey via its then trading partner BHK Makine. Its customer was Teksan, the first national manufacturer of water meters. For strategic reasons, a separate organisation was founded in 1996 – Arburg Plastik Enjeksiyon Makinaları San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti, with just four employees at the time.

Malcan added: "We are the market leader for premium injection mouIding machines in our export-oriented country. Arburg Turkey is a forward-thinking organisation and is constantly endeavouring to improve and to strengthen its market position."

Arburg is experiencing growing demand in Turkey for high-quality injection moulding machines, including an increasing number of electrically driven series. Allrounders are particularly sought after for the production of electronic and medical technology products, as well as in the automotive and packaging industries.

In 2005, the subsidiary moved into its current building in Beylikdüzü near Istanbul, which now offers a 24-hour hotline and globally networked logistics.

Since 2021, Arburg's Turkish Service has also been supporting customers in Egypt, Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Bulgaria with maintenance and commissioning for projects.