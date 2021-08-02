Arburg focusing on ‘best of both worlds’ at FAKUMA

At FAKUMA 2021, Arburg will focus on ‘The best of both worlds’, that is, arburgXworld and arburgGREENworld, in Hall A3/Stand 2101, where visitors can learn about digitally networked and sustainable plastics processing.

Arburg is adopting a pioneering approach and a focused strategy to showcase innovative solutions for production-efficient injection moulding and the additive manufacturing of plastic parts.

In Friedrichshafen, Germany, Arburg will also be presenting its bundled competencies and new developments. The sustainable production of plastic parts and their return into the recyclable materials cycle (circular economy) is illustrated by Arburg through application examples that include separation by type using a digital watermark ("HolyGrail2.0" and "CurveCode") during production of IML and espresso cups. Another feature will include the planetary roller screw drive, developed and manufactured in Lossburg. Trade visitors can also get advice on all issues relating to sustainability and the conservation of resources at an arburgGREENworld terminal.

Arburg will be launching a new machine series for production-efficient multi-component injection moulding with its Allrounder More machines, which can be configured flexibly and offer increased space for larger moulds and usable ejector stroke. More modularity in assembly, as well as numerous optimised features for greater ease of use and simple maintenance, are also available.

All Allrounder More machines are equipped as standard with a highly dynamic electric toggle-type clamping unit with energy-efficient liquid-cooled servo motors. At start of production, the machines feature two electric injection units and either 1,600 or 2,000 kN clamping force. In the future, it will be possible to select the injection positions on a modular basis. Series production starts with one horizontal and one vertical injection unit (V-position) as standard.

Special emphasis has also been placed on ease of maintenance and use. This includes plug-in media couplings and an easy-to-change cylinder module.

A total of nine machine exhibits will demonstrate innovative applications and processes at the trade fair stand. On view will be the production-efficient manufacture of IML cups for packaging technology, blood tubes and 2k fluid housings for medical technology, the injection moulding of LSR face masks, and the industrial additive processing of LSR materials and original plastic granules.