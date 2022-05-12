To help those affected by the war in Ukraine, Arburg’s partners have donated a total sum of €400,000 to Doctors Without Borders and SOS Children’s Villages.

× Expand Arburg Arburg increases Ukraine aid donations (v.l.) Renate Keinath, Michael Hehl, Juliane Hehl, Scheck, Spende, SOS-Kinderdorf, Ärzte ohne Grenzen, 200.000,- Euro

An Arburg press release stated that ‘People are a priority for the Arburg family-owned company and its partners. This means that supporting those in need is always close to their hearts.’

In April, Arburg launched a company-wide fundraising effort to support the Freudenstadt district’s Ukraine aid fund. The effort raised €50,000 in employee contributions, which the company’s partners topped up to €150,000 in total. To provide further aid to people in Ukraine, an additional €200,000 each has been donated to Doctors Without Borders and SOS Children’s Villages.

The SOS Children’s Villages Ukraine: humanitarian aid for children and families project began as soon as the war broke out. As well as emergency aid in the immediate term, families are supported in the long term. The charity’s work includes providing transport to safe locations, housing in rental properties or SOS Children’s Villages facilities in neighbouring countries, essential supplies, toiletries and bedding as well as medical aid and psychosocial support.

Doctors Without Borders is an international life-saving organisation often found active in war zones around the world, providing a wide range of support from delivering medical and humanitarian aid supplies, to training staff in Ukrainian hospitals, treating patients in mobile clinics and evacuating people using trains converted for medical purposes. They are also providing care for refugees in bordering regions.