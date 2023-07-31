Arburg marks 50 years of collaboration with H&K Müller

This year, more than 50 years of collaboration between H&K Müller GmbH & Co. KG and Arburg was crowned by the delivery of the company's 100th machine. The hydraulic Allrounder 420 C Golden Edition is equipped with a Multilift Select handling device and produces screw-top cans as well as measuring and dosing spoons for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food sectors.

H&K Müller, based in Engelskirchen, Germany, manufactures plastic cans, reusable cups, measuring cups and measuring spoons, dosing aids, packaging systems as well as sustainable packaging and technical plastic injection moulded parts of various kinds.

The company claims to have Europe's largest freely accessible standard range of screw-on plastic cans and cans with snap-on lids made of plastic. Around 110 employees work in research and development, mould construction, injection moulding, customer-specific decoration using screen and embossed printing in the in-house print shop, as well as logistics. H&K Müller supplies its products mainly to customers in the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, dental, veterinary, chemical and technical industries.

Successful cooperation since 1972

For more than 50 years, H&K Müller has relied exclusively on Arburg technology. Including the new hydraulic Allrounder 420 C Golden Edition. Many systems are equipped with Multilift handling devices to enable automated series production. In the past two years, two turnkey systems have been developed and commissioned together with Arburg. Both work successfully in automated series production, where items that previously required a lot of manpower are produced in large output quantities.

Philipp and Justus Müller from the management of H&K Müller GmbH & Co. KG are enthusiastic about the technology and the company's cooperation with Arburg: "Using these systems means that the packaging process can be completely handled by the docked automation. This helps reduce the manpower required in production and allows us to run shorter cycles," says Philipp Müller. His brother Justus Müller adds: "We appreciate the reliable and cooperative relationship with Arburg and look forward to many more years of successful cooperation."

Recyclates on the rise

Products made from 100 per cent recycled material are also produced on the Allrounders. In addition, the company claims it is continuously working on new recyclates and bio-based and biodegradable materials and additives. A large part of the standard range is already available in recycled, bio-based and biodegradable materials derived from a waste product of the sugar cane industry. The company is working tirelessly to be able to offer these options for all products in the future.

H&K Müller is certified four times in accordance with ISCC Plus, DIN EN ISO 9001 Quality Management, 22000 Food Safety and 50001 Energy Management.

Sustainable products, sustainable production