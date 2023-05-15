Arburg opens software development centre

Arburg has opened a new software development centre in Karlsruhe, named the "Innovation Hub".

Jürgen Peters, Head of Software Development at Arburg said: "We are looking very hard for software experts. Unfortunately, as a machine manufacturer we have not yet made a name for ourselves in the IT industry as an attractive employer for software and digitalisation topics – which is something we want to change, the Arburg Innovation Hub in Karlsruhe offers an ideal working environment with new and modern premises close to the scientific institutes and conveniently located for transport."

New Arburg location for software development

The company says that the new location is a perfect fit for the Arburg Innovation Hub because computer science courses are offered in the immediate vicinity at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences (HKA). In addition, the company headquarters in Lossburg are only about 100 kilometres away, so regular face-to-face contact is possible.

Arburg's technology, human resources, IT and building services departments worked together to take the Innovation Hub project from concept to opening in less than a year. In January 2023, eight software experts started work in the new Arburg premises. Their areas of expertise include data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), digital twins and robotics.

Cooperation with science and research

Arburg says it is committed to science and research as part of numerous collaborations with institutes, universities and other scientific institutions. These include the current "AutoLern" research project, for example, in which Arburg, KIT and other partners are developing methods for self-teaching machine tools. Students from KIT and the university can also complete their practical training phase for Bachelor's and Master's theses at Arburg.

The Arburg Innovation Center has been cooperating with KIT since 2016, successfully advancing research into additive manufacturing with the Freeformer.