Arburg to present its Allrounder 520 H at Fakuma 2023

Arburg will present the the Allrounder 520 H at Fakuma 2023. It is claimed that the new machine in the hybrid Hidrive series is particularly good at saving energy and conserving resources, as well as being production-efficient, user-friendly and reliable.

× Expand Allrounder 520 H

The machine technology of the Hidrive series has been significantly enhanced, with the new hybrid machines featuring an optimised energy footprint and reduced cycle times. Following the launch of the 470 H milestone machine in the spring to mark "100 years of the Hehl family company", the next step has now been taken with the size 520 and 570 machines.

New size 520 with 1,500 kN clamping force

The size 520 with a clamping force of 1,500 kN will be on show for the first time at Fakuma 2023. The exhibit, an Allrounder 520 H "Premium", will use a 1+1+1-cavity mould to produce three different moulded parts from ABS in a cycle time of around 50 seconds: a machine base, a feed hopper, and a controller.

These three components are subsequently separated from each other in a cutting station and round off a set of 15 parts for a model Allrounder on a scale of 1:18.

In this application, the Moldlife Sense computer system enables sensor-controlled mould monitoring over the complete life cycle.

The recorded data is passed via an OPC-UA interface directly to the Gestica control system, which displays corresponding malfunctions as well as performance-dependent maintenance intervals, thereby enabling predictive maintenance.

The new Multilift Select 8 linear robotic system with an eight kilograms load removes the moulded parts and places them in a box. A box changer ensures an autonomy of about two hours.

Cost- and resource-saving alternative

The Hidrive series combines an electric energy-efficient and precise clamping unit with a powerful and dynamic hydraulic injection unit. Compared to all-electric and Hydraulic machines are characterised by significantly reduced acquisition and operating costs as well as a better energy and carbon footprint.

A novelty in the new hybrid Allrounder "Premium" machines is flow splitting as standard, valve technology is used to split the main pump's available flow volume when required.

Arburg claims that this enables simultaneous movements of hydraulic auxiliary axes with programmable control such as the ejector and core pull – without technology stages or multi-pump technology. Arburg says that this saves energy, costs and space on the machine and increases production efficiency.

Compared to corresponding hydraulic machines, it is claimed that the energy footprint of the new Allrounder H is up to 50 per cent better. In addition, the carbon footprint can be significantly reduced. Thanks to a new oil management concept, the new Allrounder machines require up to 35 per cent less oil. The required cooling water capacity can be reduced by up to 70 per cent. The dry cycle time is also reduced by around 40 per cent.

Three performance variants

The Allrounder 520 H can be adapted precisely to individual customer requirements. Like the size 470 H machine, it is available in three performance variants: "Comfort", "Premium" and "Ultimate".

The first two variants feature the Arburg servo hydraulic system (ASH) as standard, with the speed-controlled, water-cooled servo motor adapting continuously to the actual power requirement, it is claimed that this enables particularly energy-efficient and low-emission operation. At the same time, however, the machine's cooling requirements and noise level are also significantly reduced.

Easy to operate and maintain

User-friendliness and reliability are also important criteria for the new machine in order to save time and money on service and maintenance. Arburg gives Predictive maintenance as an important example: the machine automatically reports when the oil filter is due to be changed soon. Oil filters and connections are more accessible and the mounting locations for the central lubrication system, pneumatic system and interfaces have also been optimised.