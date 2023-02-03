Berry announces launch of consolidated tooling service

Berry claims current and future customers will have unique access to a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermo-forming moulds that can be integrated into their existing product orders.
Berry Global
Kevin Pennington, Vice President of Berry’s Global Tooling and Automation said: “Many companies rely on independent tooling shops to develop their tooling as it requires a niche skillset and understanding of regional packaging regulations. Berry Global Tooling Services eliminates the need for a third-party tooling manufacturer by providing a one-stop-shop for tooling and converting services at a global scale with regional expertise.”
The company claims its consolidation of global tooling operations reinforces the Company’s commitment to providing customers across the globe with access to its industry-leading range of manufacturing capabilities, while offering the benefits of local service and speed. The company believes it has multiple advantages when providing its customers with a high level service, including:
- Faster turnaround from start to finish by eliminating potential back and forth with third-party tooling manufacturers
- Greater assurance that the moulds will match appropriately with the production lines Berry works on every day
- Reduced shipping costs and lead times due to regional locations
- Quality refurbishment options and reverse engineering expertise
- Supporting reverse engineering and emergency repairs
- Minimal risk to compromising any intellectual property
Pennington added: “The experts across our business are dedicated to meeting the needs of customers, regardless of their location or product specifications. As a converter, we understand the high-quality end products our customers expect. Creating moulds for these products in-house and closer to their end use allows us to fulfill our customer promise of Innovation for the World. Solutions for You.”