Berry announces launch of consolidated tooling service

Berry claims current and future customers will have unique access to a full suite of tooling capabilities, including injection, blow, compression, and thermo-forming moulds that can be integrated into their existing product orders.

Kevin Pennington, Vice President of Berry’s Global Tooling and Automation said: “Many companies rely on independent tooling shops to develop their tooling as it requires a niche skillset and understanding of regional packaging regulations. Berry Global Tooling Services eliminates the need for a third-party tooling manufacturer by providing a one-stop-shop for tooling and converting services at a global scale with regional expertise.”

The company claims its consolidation of global tooling operations reinforces the Company’s commitment to providing customers across the globe with access to its industry-leading range of manufacturing capabilities, while offering the benefits of local service and speed. The company believes it has multiple advantages when providing its customers with a high level service, including:

Faster turnaround from start to finish by eliminating potential back and forth with third-party tooling manufacturers

Greater assurance that the moulds will match appropriately with the production lines Berry works on every day

Reduced shipping costs and lead times due to regional locations

Quality refurbishment options and reverse engineering expertise

Supporting reverse engineering and emergency repairs

Minimal risk to compromising any intellectual property

Pennington added: “The experts across our business are dedicated to meeting the needs of customers, regardless of their location or product specifications. As a converter, we understand the high-quality end products our customers expect. Creating moulds for these products in-house and closer to their end use allows us to fulfill our customer promise of Innovation for the World. Solutions for You.”