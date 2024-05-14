Borche machinery upgrades Cornick & Morris' manufacturing operations

Key Highlights:

Cornick & Morris has enhanced its production capabilities with the acquisition of Borche's Bi400 tonne injection moulding machine - a significant upgrade from its previous Negri Bossi 400 model.

The Borche Bi400 tonne machine boasts advanced energy-saving technologies and aligns with Cornick & Morris's commitment to sustainability by reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

This new machine supports the diverse industrial needs of Cornick & Morris's clients in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.

× Expand Borche

Cornick & Morris, a company known for its diverse industrial services, recently acquired a Borche Bi400 tonne injection moulding machine. This upgrade represents a significant step forward from their previous Negri Bossi 400 model.

Cornick & Morris is renowned for its services across various industrial sectors, ranging from Aerospace and Defence to Automotive and Domestic Products. Established in 2002, they boast an extensive portfolio, offering full project management services and expert tool repair, all while maintaining stringent quality control standards. Their commitment to excellence is further underscored by their ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accreditations.

One of the standout features of our Borche Bi400 tonne machine is its impressive energy efficiency, a crucial factor for a forward-thinking company like Cornick & Morris. With sustainability at the forefront of their operations, they understand the importance of minimising their environmental footprint while maximising productivity.

The innovative design of the Borche Bi400 tonne machine incorporates advanced energy-saving technologies, significantly reducing energy consumption compared to traditional models. By harnessing the latest in injection moulding technology, Cornick & Morris can experience substantial cost savings on their energy bills without compromising on performance or quality.

Moreover, the versatility of the Borche Bi400 tonne machine allows Cornick & Morris to process a wide range of engineering materials, catering to the diverse needs of their clientele. Whether it's intricate components for the aerospace industry or robust parts for the construction sector, the machine delivers precision and reliability with every part moulded.

The partnership between Borche and Cornick & Morris signifies a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The Borche Bi400 is expected to empower Cornick & Morris to continue delivering exceptional products and services while contributing to a more environmentally friendly future.