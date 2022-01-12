Borche UK reports another highly successful year during 2021

Borche UK gained 10 new customers during 2021, averaging one new customer every five weeks over the course of the year for the business’s increasingly popular range of Servo Hydraulic Moulding Machines.

Borche UK now have over 80 individual customers in the UK and Ireland from both independent moulders right through to a number of multi-national groups of which Borche are and remain the preferred supplier, the company now have in excess of 330 machines installed on the UK and Irish plastics market up to and including 2,200 tonne.

The company’s presence at Interplas 2021 was extremely positive for Borche UK both in terms of confirmed orders placed on the stand during the exhibition together with the high level of enquiries and visitor attendance over the three days from both existing and potential customers alike.

In line with the continued sales growth for Borche, the service team was also expanded during 2021 and a further expansion is planned for the coming year as Borche UK are a very service-focused business.

The company has a very positive order book to carry over into 2022 and looks forward to further expansion over the coming months and in the future.

The parent company Borche China market throughout the world and have also experienced a very strong current order book. Based on the success of Borche UK, which represents the first direct branch for Borche in Europe, the company has now established similar business models elsewhere in other key markets.