The electrical vertical take-off and landing market (eVTOL) is projected to be worth $1.9bn (~£1.4bn) by 2035. With such a huge growth curve, technical moulding, tooling and assembly specialist Broanmain Plastics will showcase its precision manufacturing capability at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022.

× Expand via Shutterstock Broanmain Plastics’ eVTOL ambitions take flight Construction worker piloting drone at building site. video surveillance or industrial inspection

Throughout the exhibition Broanmain will demonstrate sustainable methods of complex precision tooling. The company will also share guidance on maintaining quality control when manufacturing lightweight high-performance plastics and the benefits of using glass fibre-reinforced polyamides in components that require additional strength and rigidity.

Managing Director Jo Davis said: “In the emerging EV and eVTOL market, dimensional stability, material resilience and safety are critical. Our technical experts have extensive skills in developing high-performance applications and moulding components using materials that deliver the perfect balance of strength, toughness and weight reduction.”

Having won a number of new domestic technical manufacturing projects during the pandemic, Broanmain recently scaled up its precision and safety moulding capabilities by investing in an all-electric Sumitomo (SHI) Demag IntElect 180 tonne machine. Giving the company the extra capacity needed to rapidly increase production when British EV and eVTOL projects take off.

Davis added: “Urban air mobility is one of the most exciting developments of this century with the reality of low carbon passenger carrying drones edging ever closer. Given its location, Farnborough is the natural hub for testing future eVTOL commercial concepts.

“For eVTOL OEMs and innovators seeking bespoke moulded and fabricated safety components all managed and finished through a single UK-based supplier, Broanmain has the CNC milling skills, tooling, production and assembly resources on site.”