Digital add-on from KraussMaffei enables operation with minimal prior knowledge

While nothing can compare with the in-depth knowledge of polymer processing parameters that comes with a skilled process engineer, a widespread issue of skills shortages means that technology may have to become more accessible to a diverse workforce. KraussMaffei believes it may have the answer.

× Expand smartOperation from KraussMaffei is designed to simplify the moulding process.

The firm has just launched smartOperation, a digital product which the firm claims delivers ‘defect-free’ machine operation by increasing process stability, as well as boosting production efficiencies. The new launch has been conceived in part to support machine operators without specialist, in-depth knowledge of injection moulding processing, against a backdrop of skills shortages.

The new intuitive machine function separates the process settings from the actual operator interface – so operators are guided through the entire production process in a clear, structured way. "SmartOperation offers our customers the opportunity to significantly reduce the error rate in the operation of injection moulding machines. In addition, we are presenting a solution to counteract the global shortage of skilled workers," said Bastian Eberle, IMM product manager at KraussMaffei.

The new technology could enable manufacturers to make use of engineers with little or no prior knowledge of injection moulding. While the initial setup of a job requires injection moulding expertise, once the settings have been saved and locked, there’s a very limited ability to intervene in the process – so the production run is controlled simply with a green button to start, or a red button to toggle to the previous step or end the process.

This, KraussMaffei says, results in standardised operation with minimal room for error, with a positive impact on quality, downtime and efficiencies.

The product can be retrofitted to any KraussMaffei IMM with an MC6 control system. "By retrofitting smartOperation, we enable our customers to operate even older machines according to the latest technology and to equip the current machinery for the future," said Dennis Hölzl, product manager, digital and service solutions at KraussMaffei.

It forms part of the smartMachine group of products, a collection of add-ons which include the firm’s APCplus and dataXplorer technologies. Both of those features use data analysis to automatically adjust and optimise the process.

The company is offering smartOperation free of charge when customers buy a KraussMaffei IMM, as part of its 185th anniversary promotion. The offer began on May 1st and is valid for 185 days from that date.

KraussMaffei also recently launched a new calculation tool to monitor the economic and ecological impact of its machines and digital products over their lifecycle. Called ‘lifecycleValueCalculator’, the tool has been designed to help processors meet their CO2 targets and increase profit at the same time.

Taking IMMs as an example, KM says that 80-90% of lifecycle costs occur during operation (energy use, material, maintenance or downtime), but these costs often go unquantified. “This means that the greatest potential for economic and ecological optimisation is not immediately apparent,” said Markus Lunz, Head of Service Product & Portfolio Development. The new tool gives greater visibility of these costs.

The tool can also be used to help fulfil regulatory requirements for things like recycled material quotas, digital product passports, etc. It guides the user through the calculation in six steps, taking individual production parameters into account. The calculation depends on the requirements of the user – so if an engineer wants to measure the impact of fluctuations in material quality, that becomes the starting point. The tool will shed light on the current state of play. Next it quantifies the specific improvement potential of using KM products to meet the challenge in question.

KraussMaffei believes that digitalisation is the key to sustainability and decarbonisation, by collecting and monitoring data, and optimising processes based on the findings. “This is the heart of our D2-strategy”, Volker Ganz, Vice President Customer Excellence & Global Service Operations said. “We strongly believe that economic business goals can only be achieved by reaching ecological goals at the same time. In this way, digital service products directly help our customers in meeting ecological targets. The lifecycleValueCalculator is an example of how digitalisation supports decarbonisation by creating transparency about CO2 emissions.”

The product is the latest module in the pioneersClub, KM’s online customer portal. The calculator is available in most European countries and North America, and covers injection moulding, extrusion and reaction process technologies – more countries will follow.