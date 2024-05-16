Double BOY presence at Plastpol 2024

Live-applications on BOY injection moulding machines will be on display to visitors at the BOY booth at Plastpol in Kielce, Poland, May 21 – 24. BOY’s official representative.

1st Plastcompany Polska, has been successfully active on the Polish plastics market for years and is confident that its presence at the internationally oriented event will again be successful in 2024.

This year, two BOY injection moulding machines will be demonstrated: a BOY 35 E and a BOY XS E.

With the latest standards in machine equipment of BOY and a clamping force of 100 kN on a footprint of just 0.87 m², the BOY XS E offers a wide range of applications in micro and sprueless small part injection moulding, with innovative and proven technologies. This injection moulding machine has many improved details. It is equipped with the servo-motor pump drive, which scores with its high dynamics and extremely smooth running, as well as with the latest BOY Procan ALPHA 6 control system with sequence configurator and OPC-UA. A TPE is processed into crown corks on the BOY XS E – without sprues, of course, in order to use the plastic in a resource-conscious manner. With a shot weight of 2.5 g and a cycle time of 21 seconds, this injection moulding machine also enables constant production performance.

The BOY 35 E has a clamping force of 350 kN, producing triple hooks of ABS. With a footprint of less than two square meters, this compact moulding machine boasts a competitive price-to-performance ratio.