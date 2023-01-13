DSM announces development of two new injection moulding and extrusion materials

DSM Engineering Materials has announced the development of two new injection moulding suitable materials. The FLX40-HP and FLX-LP are designed as liner materials for hydrogen storage to aid expansions of the company’s Akulon fuel lock portfolio.

The company’s continued strategy with the Akulon portfolio is also partly driven by its commitment to sustainability, DSM notes that the amount of polyamide used to make the fuel locks is amongst the lowest in the sector, with the belief that the addition of the two new materials will create a more sustainable and resilient product.

The FLX40-HP is a high viscous material which according to the company makes it a suitable candidate for extrusion and blow moulding. The company lists some of the advantages of the, this includes heat stabilization. Which DSM believes causes a greater processing window during the extrusion process in turn reducing oxidization at the surface of the material. The company also claims that the material creates a tougher product at lower tempratures.

In addition to this, The FLX-LP is an injection moulding grade is seen by the company as an important part of its injection moulding strategy. DSM claims that the material possesses key attributes to make it key for the injection moulding process; like the FLX40-HP DSM claims the material becomes incredibly tough and ductile and low temperatures. (as low as -40 degrees Celsius according to the company)