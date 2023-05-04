ENGEL appoints new Vice President of Global Processing Engineering

Dr. Johannes Kilian, Vice President of Process Technologies and inject 4.0, is the new Vice President of Global Processing Engineering at the ENGEL Group. He is taking over this position from Prof. Dr. Norbert Müller, who has accepted an appointment as Professor for Plastics Processing at the Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

solutions provider, headquartered in Austria, combines two central divisions under joint management: the development of process technologies and digital products as well as global processing engineering. “We are delighted to have won over Johannes Kilian for this strategic reorientation“, as Dr. Gerhard Dimmler, CTO of the ENGEL Group, emphasises.

“This will ensure that we orient our research and development even more closely on customer needs and empower us to further expand our technology leadership.“ Dimmler added.

Johannes Kilian studied mechatronics, robotics and automation technology, and economics and has already been with ENGEL for ten years. After holding positions of responsibility, he took over as head of the Process Technologies and inject 4.0 division in 2021.

Kilian has already worked closely with the global processing engineering division in recent years and will now also bring the operations of the divisions closer together.

“This gives us the best possible position for process technology challenges and digital opportunities of the future,“ says Dimmler.

As Professor of Plastics Processing at the Rosenheim Technical University of Applied Sciences, Norbert Müller is dedicated to the development of new fibre composite technologies, among other projects, and the company hope that he can build on a wealth of experience from his time at ENGEL. “We sincerely thank Mr. Müller for the great commitment he showed during his total of eight years at ENGEL,“ added Dimmler.