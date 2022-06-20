ENGEL is introducing a new member of the iQ product family at K 2022. The new smart assistant for nominal values goes by the name of iQ hold control and automatically determines the optimum holding pressure time to help process technicians achieve massive time savings.

× Expand ENGEL ENGEL to introduce new iQ product at K 2022

The holding pressure time is one of the quality-driving parameters in the injection moulding process. This is why it is individually configured after mould set-up and typically determined empirically. Determining what is known as the sealing point not only takes a lot of time, it also consumes a lot of raw material since several parts first need to be moulded and analysed in the quality control lab. The new holding pressure assistant by ENGEL removes the need for production personnel to make this effort, saving both time and raw materials.

The basis for automatically calculating the holding pressure time is mould breathing on the one hand, and the plasticising screw position on the other. iQ hold control analyses both process values and suggests the optimum holding pressure time via the CC300 injection moulding machine control after just a few cycles. Once the set-up technician has confirmed the value, production can immediately begin.

The holding pressure time is determined objectively, meaning that even less experienced process technicians can adjust the process parameters at the push of a button in case of a batch change. Further efficiency gains can result from the automatically determined optimum holding pressure time being lower than the holding pressure time set initially. In these cases, the cycle time is reduced. And the energy requirement decreases.

Visitors to the K show 2022 can experience the new iQ hold control in action at the ENGEL booth, where connectors for vehicle electronics will be produced on an all-electric e-mac injection moulding machine. The smart assistance systems can be activated and deactivated individually to allow visitors to the show to experience the feature live.

ENGEL is offering all iQ systems, including the new iQ hold control, as trial versions with immediate effect. Various packages are available, including – for example – webinars and in-house training, process engineering consultancy and tests at the ENGEL technology centre.