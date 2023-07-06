KraussMaffei aims to simplify operation of Injection moulding machines with 'SmartOperation' system

The operation of injection moulding machines is often complex and requires great technical expertise during the various process sequences. In SmartOperation, KraussMaffei claims it now offers a digital service product that enables defect-free machine operation, increases process stability and thus boosts efficiency in production. In particular, machine operators without in-depth prior knowledge of injection moulding technology benefit from the advantages of smartOperation.

× Expand SmartOperation

smartOperation is an intuitive machine function that enables separation between process settings and the actual operator interface. The machine operator is guided through the entire production process in a clear and structured manner by means of simple instructions. This ensures a standardized, optimum production process. "smartOperation offers our customers the opportunity to significantly reduce the error rate in the operation of injection moulding machines. In addition, we are presenting a solution to counteract the global shortage of skilled workers," says Bastian Eberle, IMM Product Manager at KraussMaffei.

No prior knowledge of injection moulding necessary

The company claims that smartOperation gives even machine operators without prior knowledge the ability to operate KraussMaffei injection moulding machines immediately. After the initial set-up of the process by an expert, the setting pages are locked and the possibilities for intervention are severely limited. From this point on, the production can be controlled with only two buttons: a green button for the start of production or the next step and a red button for the previous step or the end. In this way, the machine operator is guided step by step through the process with simple work instructions.

Retrofitting also possible

The smartOperation machine function is available for all KraussMaffei injection moulding machines with an MC6 control system and can also be retrofitted to existing machines. "By retrofitting smartOperation, we enable our customers to operate even older machines according to the latest technology and to equip the current machinery for the future," says Dennis Hölzl, Product Manager – Digital & Service Solutions at KraussMaffei.

Part of the smartMachine digital portfolio

As part of the company's 185th anniversary, KraussMaffei is offering its customers the option of installing smartOperation free of charge when they purchase a KraussMaffei injection moulding machine. The anniversary promotion started on May 1 and is valid for 185 days.