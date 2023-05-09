KraussMaffei to offer special edition of CX series to mark 185th anniversary

To mark its 185th anniversary, KraussMaffei says it is offering a special edition of its CX series. The special edition, "#185" includes a package of additional features that are normally subject to a charge and are now integrated at no extra cost. The company claims This enables users to boost quality and efficiency in injection moulding applications in the clamping force range from 500 to 4200 kN, while at the same time aiming to reduce operating costs immediately and noticeably.

Specifically, the product line includes:

BluePower servo drive that optimally controls the pumps according to current demand or energy requirements. This aims to significantly reduces electricity requirements and thus lowers operating costs as well as CO 2 emissions from production.

BluePower insulating sleeves, which are placed around the plasticising cylinder, stabilize the temperature profile there and thus improve process stability. They also reduce warm-up time by up to 30 percent, resulting in corresponding energy savings.

The APCplus (Adaptive Process Control) machine function, which continuously analyses the injection moulding process and quickly and accurately compensates for material- and environment-related fluctuations in melt viscosity. KraussMaffei claims that this enables zero-defect production. APCplus will be integrated into the #185 special edition CX series at no cost when a contract is signed within 185 days of the start of the campaign on May 9, 2023.

The smartOperation machine function, which enables intuitive control of the entire injection molding process, even without in-depth application expertise. Companies can thus ensure a standardized and error-free process as well as high system availability even without a designated operator. Here, too, the offer of free integration applies if the order is placed within 185 days.

Manuel von Varchmin, Director of IMM Global Sales and Area Sales EMEA said: "Our customers appreciate the CX series machines for their efficiency, compact design and incredible versatility. In the special edition, in addition to these benefits, we now offer a range of functions that concretely help users with the most pressing issues of the moment, such as energy costs and the shortage of skilled workers. These machines ensure that our customers can relax and master current challenges. That's why the motto of our anniversary offering is aptly "RelaCX - it's a CX!"

KraussMaffei claims that Companies are also optimally positioned for unusual injection moulding applications to increase sustainability with the machines of the CX series. Applications range from sustainable coasters for coffee cups made from biopolymers based on coffee grounds to fastening material for membranes in tunnel construction made from recycled marine plastic. "Precisely those production tasks that seem unconventional at first glance demonstrate time and again how valuable the flexibility, compactness and efficiency of the CX series are. As a result, they excel with great reproducibility and high output rates with uncompromising quality in these applications also," von Varchmin says.

The company claims that small machines do not have to be a major worry when it comes to financing with uncomplicated financing models. One of these options is the new "flexPay" model, which is offered in addition to the anniversary equipment package. The pay-per-use logic means that the rate is flexibly adjusted to the utilization of the machine, which in turn means that, in addition to the basic fee, the customer only pays for the machine output actually used.