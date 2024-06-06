LiteScout chooses PLEXIGLAS moulding compound for therapeutic learning tool

Key Highlights:

PLEXIGLAS was chosen for LiteScout due to its unsurpassed light transmittance and light-guiding properties, making it ideal for creating a bright and evenly lit surface.

LiteScout is a light-up magnetic board system with learning games designed to improve visual perception, hand-eye coordination, and mental development in children with multiple disabilities.

Tokens are now thicker and have a matte finish to prevent glare, and injection moulding creates a textured surface for better grip, making LiteScout more user-friendly and effective for visually impaired children.

With their luminous colours and rounded edges, the circles, triangles and squares made of PLEXIGLAS moulding compound are true eye catchers and invite little hands to touch and play with them. And this is precisely the intention, as they are designed to encourage the early development of children with visual impairments and multiple disabilities. They form part of the LiteScout system, which consists of a light-up magnetic board, transparent tokens and a variety of learning games. Glare-free light, colours and contrasts promote children’s residual visual function and improve their visual perception, hand-eye coordination and mental development.

Today, LiteScout is an effective therapeutic learning tool used in 30 countries – and it’s all thanks to a chance encounter between the plastics and lighting specialist Hagen Glass and a therapist for early visual development. The insight into her work inspired the owner of Plastolight to replace conventional light boxes using frosted glass and fluorescent tubes with modern light technology and lighter materials.

PLEXIGLAS impresses with unsurpassed light-guiding properties

An automotive supplier advised Glass to use PLEXIGLAS, as the brand PMMA from Röhm is also a proven material for lighting applications in vehicle construction. “The light transmittance and light-guiding properties of PLEXIGLAS are simply unsurpassed. It is very easy to process and lightweight,” comments Glass, listing the properties relevant to him. “In addition, all materials need to be safe for children and therefore free from harmful substances.”

The name LiteScout, a play on the words “light” and “lightweight,” names two advantages of the therapeutic tool: Light stimulates visual perception, while lightweight refers directly to the fact that LiteScout weighs much less than older light box designs. For therapists there is a very noticeable difference between carrying ten kilograms or just three when visiting the children they support.

PLEXIGLAS Softlight for soft light and a matte effect

The very bright and homogenously illuminated white surface is made of backlit PLEXIGLAS sheet material, while the translucent coloured tokens are made of a PLEXIGLAS moulding compound. Application engineers from Röhm’s Molding Compounds business unit supported Glass and his LiteScout project when it came to selecting the right moulding compound and processor. They chose PLEXIGLAS Softlight.

Heinz Schubkegel, senior business manager at the Molding Compounds business unit at Röhm, described the special features of the product: “The moulding compounds from this series offer finely graduated diffuser effects for homogeneous and glare-free light extraction. This makes them suitable for all kinds of lighting applications, including light covers, lenses and ambient lighting.

"When certain processing techniques are used, it is possible to create satin-matte or frosted surfaces. Moreover, the range of properties and ability to colour the material mean that there’s a high degree of design freedom.”

To make the LiteScout tokens, a colourless moulding compound is transformed into vibrant colours using fluorescent pigments. “PLEXIGLAS is ideal because we can use it to manufacture tokens with a matte finish that glow with an appealing soft light when placed on the luminous surface. All LiteScout components need to be matte, as light reflections on reflective surfaces are irritating for people with visual impairments,” explained Glass.

Injection-moulded and extruded tokens

Glass continuously improved the tool in close collaboration with therapists, educators and self-help groups, e.g., by improving the tokens’ thickness and their feel. Depending on the type of learning game in question, these are either injection-moulded or extruded from Röhm’s PMMA moulding compound.

For instance, a peg game trains the fine motor skills of blind and visually impaired children using five-centimetre-high blocks in triangle, square and circle shapes. To make these, two-metre-long profiles with a diameter of 2.5 centimetres are extruded and then cut and the contours milled and polished.

In contrast, the injection moulding process is used to manufacture the “logic blocks” – flat geometric tokens for insertion according to colour, shape and size into a black puzzle panel that is mounted on the lightbox’s luminous surface. With a depth of seven millimetres, they are now more than twice as thick as they were in a previous design, making it easier for children to grip them. To prevent the tokens slipping out of tiny hands, the injection moulding die creates a grained surface structure. This is where the high reproduction accuracy of PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds really comes into its own. Finally, the gate marks are removed with a laser so that there is no risk of injury. “The result is a beautiful, high-quality product,” commented Glass. “The tokens feel good to touch, they are robust and they are scratch-resistant.”