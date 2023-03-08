Meusburger announces new compact slide unit

Meusburger has presented what it claims is a ‘mould making innovation’: the E 3380 compact slide unit. The company says it is the only compact slide unit with a prefabricated cooling hole and an integrated fountain on the market.

Key points

The company points out three main advantages of the new unit:

Reduced cycle times thanks to efficient cooling

Optimised production and moulding process

Increased quality of the moulded part due to optimum cooling and design

Meusburger says customers also benefit from the extremely compact design and a slide stroke of up to 40 mm, which can be adjusted if necessary.

During the development of the slide unit, particular emphasis was placed on ease of use, the company says therefore the geometries allow for ‘maximum’ flexibility during installation.

The hardened and DLC coated compact slide is available from stock at Meusburger in three different sizes and two different stroke lengths. The 3D data for all sizes can be exported from the Meusburger shop, ready-to-use. In addition, the subtraction solids are available for CAD design for each variant. According to the company this enables the mould designer to place a slide assembly in their CAD design in just a few minutes. To match the compact slide unit, Meusburger recommends the E 3046 slide stopper.