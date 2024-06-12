New Pendulum acquires Bardot Plastics to expand plastics portfolio

Key Highlights:

Family-owned New Pendulum Corporation, a specialist in the manufacturing and industrial space, announced the acquisition of Bardot Plastics Inc., a custom injection moulding company based in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Bardot Plastics will be renamed Bardot Plastics LLC and marks the second successful acquisition for New Pendulum in less than a year, solidifying their commitment to growth within the plastics manufacturing sector.

"Since 1973, Bardot Plastics has built an excellent reputation with its customers, and much of that stems from the founding beliefs instilled by Lee Boucher, and the continued stewardship by the Boucher family over more than fifty years. This acquisition is an excellent example of our investment philosophy, not only from an operational standpoint, but also in terms of cultural fit and how we choose to do business," said Clark Stapelfeld, president & CEO of New Pendulum Corporation.

The acquisition strengthens New Pendulum's position in plastics manufacturing. Bardot Plastics' expertise in custom injection moulding will complement New Pendulum's newly expanded capabilities in meltblown nonwoven production, rotational moulding, and injection moulding.

"Our portfolio approach has been one of logical, diligent expansion to create as much benefit as possible for the New Pendulum family of companies. Specifically, with the acquisition of Bardot Plastics, we are adding a key component to our plastics manufacturing capabilities, one we believe will pay significant dividends across all of our operations," noted Mark Woytowich, VP, Strategic Integration of New Pendulum Corporation.

Bardot Plastics becomes the 14th holding for New Pendulum since its formation in 1983. New Pendulum has retained ownership of 13 out of the 14 companies its acquired or created, demonstrating a focus on long-term growth and profitability.

To this day, New Pendulum's portfolio includes Bardot Plastics alongside New Pig, SpillTech, and ten other companies, employing over 800 people across nine countries.

"It has been a great experience working with New Pendulum, from our broad discussions on philosophy, fit, and family business to all of the small details that need to be covered during due diligence and closing process. Our family is excited for Bardot Plastics to join New Pendulum, and we're equally excited in terms of the resources they are building to move our family's company into the future," added Rick Boucher, current president of Bardot Plastics, and former owner/vice president of Manufacturing.