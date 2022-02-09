Newark Tools of Brownhills has continued with a programme of investment in new plant and machinery to both improve and increase the production capacity and capability of the business.

Newark Tools continues to invest in Borche Machinery

The company has a well-equipped toolroom that includes a number of Hurco machining centres alongside various spark erosion machines to produce plastic mould tools together with die cast tooling.

Advanced Technical Plastic Moulding, the groups moulding division, now has a fleet of seven moulding machines from 22 to 500 tonnes, the company has been using Borche machines since 2013 and has added three more, including the new Borche 500 tonne machine, during the last eighteen months.

The firm was established in 1999 by Dave Clark and his business partner Wayne Law to serve various industry sectors including the leisure, automotive, building and domestic appliance market sectors, amongst others.

The investment in the new Borche machines, coupled with improved infrastructure in the installation of an overhead crane and including various updated ancillaries, has enabled the company to increase the production efficiencies of the plant and drive down operating costs.

Clark said: “We have been delighted with the performance of our Borche machines and find the energy saving is a real bonus, we also receive excellent service from Borche UK.”