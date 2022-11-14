Oerlikon HRSflow develops hot runner solutions to create new products

Hot runner systems manufacturer Oerlikon HRS flow is using new hot runner solutions to help create new products including fruit crates and home composting buckets.

For the fruit crates, Mundimold, a company specialising in the manufacturing and Management of high Innovation injection mold projects, processes an optimized PE compound from Which is obtained from the recycling of Tetra Pak cardboard packaging.

In the production of this part, contributes to the high repeatability of the process. Optimum gate quality is ensured by the new, TTC cooling bushing from Oerlikon HRSflow. Oerlikon claims this prevents needle sticking even with short cycle times. The low energy consumption of the FLEXflow system supports energy-efficient production.

Another example is the Bokashi Organko Essential, an airtight sealable bucket for home composting.

The 775 g part with 2.5 mm wall thickness is produced of PCR polymers using an Oerlikon HRSflow. This is optimized for frequent colour changes and designed so that remaining decontaminations in the recyclate do not cause damage, streaks or flow marks.