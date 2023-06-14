Oerlikon HRSflow launches new stack mould system

Designed to withstand high filling pressures, the new compact stack mould, engineered by the hot runner manufacturer Oerlikon HRSflow for thin wall packaging applications, is equipped with the new Xd nozzle series.

× Expand Oerlikon HRSflow

The company claims that the patent-pending solution, soon available on the market, enables fast injection and cycle times in a stable process with high part weight consistency.

Oerlikon HRSflow says assembly and maintenance are simplified and highly efficient thanks to a plug-and-play installation thus avoiding long and costly downtime. The system, which enables the use of smaller injection moulding machines, fits a maximum plate thickness of 220 mm and a minimum distance of 260 mm from gate to gate of coaxial nozzles.

A demo tool equipped with this new technology is available in the Oerlikon HRSflow Test Lab. Customers can run product trials with their most challenging polymers. The Test Lab is equipped with six injection molding machines – from 50 to 1000 tons – this aims to offer customers the possibility to define the best hot runner configuration for their specific applications. The new Stack Mould has also been developed to process PCR resins and sustainable compounds according to future needs which are increasingly connected to Circular Economy.

The tool has been designed to produce a 210 ml single-serving cup in R-PP with a weight of 6.3 g and a thickness of 0.3 mm. The mosaic frame on the part walls - patented by Collomb – allows for a robust structure despite the part weight reduction.

The company claims that the new Xd nozzle series ensures a stable injection process and the maximum productivity at a lower cost per unit.