PCM Automation Bolsters Team with New Talent to Drive Growth

Key Highlights:

Nathan Lawrence-Monck and Francis Sherman join as CAD Engineers, bringing fresh expertise in this critical area.

Jack Gavigan has been appointed as an Apprentice Technical Engineer, marking an investment in future talent.

The expansion reflects PCM Automation's commitment to meeting diverse client needs with bespoke automation solutions.

× Expand PCM Automation The New Hires

PCM Automation, a leading specialist in the automation of injection moulding processes, has announced the hiring of three new team members, Nathan Lawrence-Monck and Francis Sherman as CAD Engineers, and Jack Gavigan as an Apprentice Technical Engineer. This move signifies PCM Automation's dedication to continuous growth and innovation in the field of injection moulding automation.

Roger Ewers, Sales Director at PCM Automation, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions: "We are thrilled to have Nathan, Francis, and Jack on board. Their skills in CAD and technical engineering are vital as we strive to innovate and exceed in delivering advanced automation solutions." He further emphasized that the expansion is not just about increasing numbers but reflects a deeper commitment to fulfilling the varied requirements of their clients across the UK.

This latest development is a part of PCM Automation’s consistent growth trajectory, marked by milestones like the acquisition of Delta Engineering and expansion in workforce and manufacturing capabilities. The company, known for its comprehensive automation solutions in injection moulding, is now well-positioned to continue its path of delivering state-of-the-art solutions.