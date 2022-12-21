Polyplastics develops void prediction technology

Polyplastics has developed a CAE analysis technology that the company claims predicts the occurrence of vacuum voids in injection-moulded products made of DURACON (R) POM.

This new CAE tool it is claimed can predict the risk of voids forming before creating the mould, thus helping to reduce trial samples, shorten the development cycle, and reduce energy usage.

Polyplastics' void prediction technology takes into consideration changes in variables, including temperature and pressure during the resin solidification process when using DURACON (R) POM. This technology verifies the shape, moulding conditions, and effects of changes in the gate position in advance, and visualizes the size of voids as well as the positions in which they form.

One type of moulding defect is hollow pockets, called voids, which form near the centre of thick injection-moulded products. Parameters such as

The company claims that the new void prediction technology is an entirely new method that links flow analysis with structural analysis to predict the formation of voids according to strain arising inside moulded products, taking into consideration mould shrinkage, elastic modulus, and distribution of pressure in the resin solidification process.