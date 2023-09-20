Q&A: a global medical injection moulding insight from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Andrew Sargisson, Regional Medical Director, Global Sumitomo (SHI) Demag team tells Interplas Insights about the latest innovations in medical moulding, regulatory challenges and talks about the importance of Interplas, among other subjects.

What are the challenges of medical injection moulding?

The tolerance requirements for the medical sector over the last decade has got increasingly stricter. Processing stability, dimensional accuracy and repeatability are critical. Medical devices often comprise multiple components. If just one element is out of tolerance, the device might not meet the performance expectations. Comprehensive quality control and traceability of parts production are essential for minimising risks.

Strict user parameters ensures that explicit ISO 13485 medical component quality assurance and validation standards are consistently adhered to. The key areas that might impact a stable process include changes in pressure, temperature, flow rate and cooling rates. If these are altered in any way without approval it can trigger a costly re-validation exercise.

To support these efforts, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is continuing to develop an IoT dashboard to facilitate this data analysis and visualisation, transfer and storage of know-how, as well as maintenance planning and prediction. Within this assistance system, additional autonomous and interconnected functions are being conceived to provide valuable insight into the machine performance and different production variables.

What are some of the regulatory challenges?

To comply with the FDA, GMP Annex 1 and CFR Part 211 requirements, the equipment used in the manufacture, processing, packing or holding of a drug product needs to be of an appropriate design, adequate size and suitably located.

The choice of moulding machinery selected for cleanrooms is generally customer-specific. Where medical components need to be manufactured and packed in a self-contained cleanroom environment to meet ISO Class 7 or 8 standards and comply with any GMP Annex 1 and FDA regulations, a fully configured all-electric injection moulding machine is typically the best option.

It should be noted that over committing to a cleanroom classification could leave medical manufacturers exposed to unwarranted compliance requirements that, once approved, they must continue to adhere to. Sometimes effective ventilation is all that’s required. Yet, for sterile medicinal products, the requirements - defined by Annex 1 of the EU and PIC/S GMPs – are now even more stringent.

Additionally, the accompanying documentation can get really complex. Predominantly due to liability risks. With all medical packages, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag issues the Qualification documentation on installation. These files are signed and sent from the location where the machine order was fulfilled.

Qualification forms part of the overarching validation masterplan (VMP). However, it’s just one of the verticals that feeds into the wider Validation process. There are no Qualification or Validation shortcuts. And with no standardised GMP documentation formats to follow, there are always subtle style differences. Yet, it’s good practice to keep this documentation as tight as possible, ensuring the content is unambiguous. Detailed but of a manageable size, without deviating from the original design qualification.

Medical manufacturers that create their own GMP documentations benefit from having a consistent tool to track the qualification of all associated equipment, including mould tools and automation solutions. This makes it much easier to manage defined steps for design, installation, operational and production Qualifications and Validations.

What does Sumitomo (SHI) Demag offer to help medical moulders?

We can help customers by qualifying the equipment sold against the defined parameters specified. To make the entire Validation process easier for customers we can provide high quality consultancy at the outset of any project, drawing in all stakeholders when scoping out the machine design and user requirements specifications (URS). This helps to avoid over-specifying equipment or providing machinery that will never meet the processing tolerance requirements.

Customers that cannot determine their needs can always draw upon our pool of medical experts to populate a document with the design detail. This consultancy support gives a level of transparency to all parties, helping to circumvent renegotiations later down the project line. Having a defined structure also enhances the overall production quality.

Our medical team can provide support and guidance right up until the Site Acceptance Test (SAT). Once configured with the mould tooling, automation and other periphery equipment, the customer assumes overall responsibility for the production cell. At that point really everything should have been checked with regard to the material influences and how the moulding machine performs.

What are the trends in the industry?

The medical market, particularly diagnostics, was strongly influenced by the Coronavirus pandemic. As expected, there has been a natural slow down in the consumable business related to the pandemic. Currently, there is a stronger leaning towards larger strategic and more complex projects, such as drug delivery devices and pen style injectors. This is due to the global growth in diabetes care.