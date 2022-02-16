Rise of the machines

Matthew Holyoake, BOLE UK Sales Manager, evaluates the challenges and opportunities of 2021, and looks forward to a prosperous 2022.

2021 has been a highly challenging year for the UK plastics industry. From lockdowns, material price increases and shortages, to more politically relative issues such as container prices and import delays, UK manufacturers have had to show their mettle, as well as their resilience. As a leading supplier of premium injection moulding machinery and components, BOLE Machinery Limited has managed to support its new and existing customers through these challenges with new machines well-kept delivery promises.

We are very proud to announce an extremely successful 2021 for BOLE, a year in which we have acquired 11 new customers, as well as a record number of machine orders and deliveries.

Furthermore, and in summary of our long list of successes over the past year, we also became proud members of the highly respected industry organisations PMMDA Trade Association and the British Plastics Federation, a huge honour.

In late September, BOLE Machinery Limited made its in inaugural appearance at the UK’s biggest plastics and rubber industry trade fair, Interplas, at the NEC in Birmingham. The event turned out to be a real eye opener into how successfully we could collaborate with various players and stakeholders from across the plastics manufacturing value chain – from materials suppliers and automation equipment specialists, to recyclers and converters – and in spite of the many obstacles thrown our way. We received an overwhelming welcome and a huge number of visitors to the BOLE stand, many of whom came with enquiries and left with orders. I would therefore like to extend a great big thank you to the Interplas UK team and organisation, and we are already looking forward to returning to Birmingham NEC in 2023.

We also attended our first Plastics Industry Awards as a Prime Machinery finalist, which was a great honour and recognition of our hard work. As the year came to a close, we became a BOLE PARTNER for the UK and Ireland, which now gives us the security to buy a larger facility in the UK to help and support our European colleagues with available stock machines and spares.

After a very successful Christmas promotion on our stock machines, we had to start the new year 2022 with an empty showroom. Thankfully, however, our new stock machines arrived a few days ago to fill up our showroom once again, giving us a full complement of machine tonnage ranging from 100-350t, all ready for immediate delivery.

2022 has started on a very positive note with six new machine orders (some of which are multiple) from six new customers in the UK that have now joined the Bole Family and taken advantage of our stock machine availability. Our EKS Servo Hydraulic machines with unparalleled energy efficiency and reliability makes this choice the only one on your new year’s resolution list.

Holyoake is responsible for machine and project sales across the whole of the UK and Ireland along with the management of the sales team to ensure the rapid sales growth continues.