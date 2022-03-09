IoM3 Quality Assured & Professional Development Approval requires a robust review process. Sierra 57 Consult training modules have been awarded this approval, recognising the value of ongoing training for professional development and the importance of increasing knowledge and skills capital.

× Expand Sierra 57 Consult Sierra 57 Consult training recognised by IoM3

The Sierra 57 Consult training courses with this status include both classroom and hands-on experiences targeting individuals at various stages of the training process. Both learners and employers can be confident that the courses they are enroling upon have undergone rigorous reviews.

The approved courses are Injection Moulding for Beginners, Injection Moulding for Setters, Intermediate Injection Moulding Theory, Intermediate Injection Moulding Practical, Basic Understanding of Plastics Materials, Advanced Understanding of Plastics Materials and Advanced Injection Moulding. These are all delivered on-site using equipment familiar to the trainee.

This structured, practical, and methodical approach to learning helps employers across the plastics industry to retain key staff and develop the skills and knowledge in their organisations to maintain a sustainable and competitive advantage. Engaging in recognised Continuing Professional Development courses ensures that practical qualifications do not become obsolete, enabling individuals to continually up-skill or re-skill regardless of occupation, age, or educational level.

Mark Lawson, Managing Director of Sierra 57 Consult, said “Gaining Quality Assured & Professional Development Approval from IoM3 highlights to individuals and businesses that we take learning seriously by investing in independent assessment of our training. The CPD approval has shown we have created a high-quality training portfolio, and this strengthens our teaching objectives to help alleviate the current skills shortages.”

For more information as to the how Sierra 57 Consult can help with up-skilling requirements and the Modular Courses available, interested parties are invited to email richard.brown@sierra57consult.com.