Silcotech Expands LSR Moulding Capacity with Two Injection Molding Machines

Silcotech North America announced it is expanding capacity with the purchase of two new injection moulding machine workcells.

The new machines will be used for LIM/LSR Applications at the company’s Bolton, Ontario Headquarters to handle the growing business volume.

The two new Arburg machines include a 110 US ton ALLROUNDER 470 A 1000 - 290 Comfort, and a 220 US ton ALLROUNDER 570 A 2000 - 400 Comfort.

(Left) Michael Maloney Silcotech president / (Right) Martin Baumann, managing director of Arburg.

Silcotech North America, a specialist in Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) injection moulding, has announced its expanding capacity with the purchase of two new injection moulding machine workcells.

The two new Arburg machines include a 110 US ton ALLROUNDER 470 A 1000 - 290 Comfort, and a 220 US ton ALLROUNDER 570 A 2000 - 400 Comfort. Both are all-electric machines specified with LIM/LSR moulding options as well as thermoplastic moulding capabilities. They will both be equipped with MULTILIFT SELECT 8 servo electric robotics for parts removal and manipulation. Delivery is scheduled for summer 2024.

The new machines will be used to expand capacity at Silcotech's headquarters in Bolton, Ontario. They will be added to the existing fleet to handle growing business volume, and the new machines are sizes where increased capacity is needed, said Dan Morris, Business Development Manager at Silcotech.

“Silcotech’s business has seen growth in the 15% to 20% per year range over the past two years and the outlook is to keep that pace that in FY2024 and beyond,” said Morris.

Michael Maloney, Silcotech president, said that Arburg was chosen as the supplier of the new machines because of their long history of success providing machines for LSR applications.

“Twenty-five years ago, we set out to become a global leader of liquid silicone moulded parts. Having spent 17 years in a technical capacity with a world-renowned moulding machine manufacturer, injection moulding machines were part of my DNA,” he said.

“At that time there were only two significant players offering LIM options for their moulding machines – Arburg was one of them.”

He continued, “Our decision to move forward with Arburg was clearly based on our history of success using their machines. Their machines feature a sound mechanical design coupled with a very progressive control system.”

Isolde Boettger, vice president and co-founder of Silcotech North America, said, “Michael’s technical experience, coupled with Arburg’s very solid and proven technology developments in LSR moulding technology, were superior when we made the decision to purchase our first two Arburg machines in 1998 when we started Silcotech North America. Looking back on our decision and evaluating the technology on a regular basis, it is clear Arburg was, and continues to be, the right decision for the competitive LSR space.”