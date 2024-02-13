StatLab Expands in Injection Moulding with New Texas Facility

Key Highlights:

StatLab Medical Products announces the commencement of injection moulding manufacturing at its new facility in Arlington, Texas.

The 35,000 sq ft facility will provide laboratories in the United States with additional histology consumables, supported by onsite injection moulding capabilities.

Onsite injection moulding capabilities support not only histology cassette manufacturing but also additional components and packaging materials to further reduce the carbon footprint of products.

StatLab Medical Products, a global developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic equipment and supplies, announces the commencement of injection moulding manufacturing at a new histology consumable manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas.

This represents a new era of innovation and transformational opportunity for StatLab with a new essential manufacturing capability for histology solutions now actively operating in the United States.

Injection moulding at this new 35,000 square foot facility—with room for future expansion—will give laboratories the confidence of additional core histology consumables produced by StatLab in the United States. The addition of the Arlington plant expands the StatLab in-house manufacturing network to a total of 6 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, making the supply chain shorter, more reliable, and more effective.

Onsite injection moulding capabilities support not only histology cassette manufacturing but also additional components and packaging materials to further reduce the carbon footprint of products, reduce costs and empower more value for customers while offering more control over the product development ecosystem and supply chain.

The successful acquisition of Wales-based CellPath Ltd. in 2022, well-known for injection moulding manufacturing of histology supplies, served as a catalyst for this significant capability expansion. Other planned capability expansions at the Arlington, Texas site include blow moulding as well as glass slide manufacturing.

“As we expand sales of PiSmart Cassette printers here in the U.S. market, giving customers confidence in a readily-available supply of the consumable cassettes used with the printer is imperative,” said Dae Hong, StatLab CEO.

“None of this would have been possible without the help of our Newtown, Wales operational and technical teams to support this key capability expansion. We are grateful for their collaboration and partnership to build on their experience spanning more than 30 years with high-quality precision injection moulding.”

The launch of new histology manufacturing capabilities at StatLab offers the flexibility to meet market needs while expanding the StatLab portfolio of manufactured cassettes to include a wide variety of styles compatible not only with the PiSmart printer, but also with other on-market printers as well as for manual use.