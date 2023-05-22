Sumitomo (SHI) Demag opens Limerick office

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag says it has been deeply rooted in Ireland’s plastics processing sector longer than any other global moulding machinery supplier.

× Expand Sumitomo Demag Limerick facility

With 400+ supported precision machines efficiently manufacturing billions of medical, biotech, electronic, automotive, engineering and FMCG packaging components yearly, the company claims that polymer manufacturers can now benefit from the global firm’s new Centre of Excellence, IOM3-accredited training, and direct access to a responsive, ‘dedicated’ team of experienced technical, service support and processing professionals.

Designed to serve as the polymer innovation heartbeat of Ireland, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s new registered Limerick office was strategically selected to serve the company’s already sizeable customer base. Headed up by Senior Support Engineer Kris Thacker with the support of longstanding Engineer Noel Davey under the direction of National Business Development Manager Darren Herron, the company claims its expansion in Ireland paves the way for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag customers to leverage its physical presence alongside the Group’s respected market-focused intel, technology innovations, automation solutions, and medical machine validation support.

“Given the maturity of the precision processing market in Ireland, our new Ireland office provides us with the opportunity to serve our customers in the best way possible while building upon our physical footprint in the region,” comments UK managing director Nigel Flowers.

Adding in a permanent domestic service and support base is especially beneficial for market access and financial transactions. “Being able to trade in Euros for spares, parts and machines immediately eliminates the overheads and volatility associated with currency exchanges and inflationary risks,” affirms Nigel.

Longstanding advocates of all-electric machinery, in the financial year ending in 2022 Ireland accounted for more than 50 percent of new UK Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machinery sales.

Putting into context the heightened demand by Ireland’s SMEs and multinationals for this centralised one-stop plastics processing service, R&D, tool testing and training hub, Stephen Glancy, TSM Polytech’s Sales Manager, comments: “Energy and material costs, waste and scrap reduction, higher productivity, repeatable quality and inventory management are among the many competitive challenges Ireland’s plastic manufacturers are contending with. Being able to present customers with a total solution that draws upon the natural synergy of our two companies is a distinct advantage for Ireland’s processors. Especially those that don’t have the in-house engineering resources to perform trials, validations, process optimisation training or implement automation and digitalisation solutions.”

With contracts signed and the keys in hand, the unit located in Annacotty Business Park is currently being converted into a training and showcase facility. The team says it will be ready to commence accepting domestic machine refurbishments and re-builds very soon, announces Kris. Customers and business officials will all get the opportunity to tour the new facility at a ‘ribbon cutting’ launch event planned towards the end of the summer.

The polymer industry in Ireland comprises more than 200 highly innovative companies, generating sales of €1.7 billion and €1.25 billion in exports between them, reports Polymer Technology Ireland.